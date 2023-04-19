2023 Launch Speakers Include Fashion Designer, Former White House Doctor Lynchburg University





The University of Lynchburgs 2023 launch exercises will take place on Thursday May 18th and Friday May 19th. The undergraduate ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Shellenberger Field, followed at 9 a.m. Friday by the DMSc and PA Medicine ceremony, also at Shellenberger Field. The Doctor of Physical Therapy ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. that day at the Turner Gymnasium, followed by the Master’s Programs ceremony at 7 p.m. at the same location. Award-winning fashion designer and illustrator Daniel Paige Toney 11, known professionally as Daniel Paige, is the University of Lynchburgs 2023 Launch Speaker for the Undergraduate Ceremony. Based in Los Angeles and originally from Virginia, Paige studied multidisciplinary art in Lynchburg with a major in graphic design, drawing and painting. He received his MFA in Fashion Design from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Paige currently directs fashion illustration at the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, and he teaches fashion design, history of costume design, evening wear basics, and digital design for the fashion at Otis and ASU FIDM. When not teaching, Paige works as a designer, illustrator and costume designer in the fashion and entertainment industries. He has worked with many highly respected fashion personalities, designers and stylists over the years, and his illustrations have been published in the Fashion Illustration Bible or FIBLE and featured in Vogue. Paige has established a career balanced between the fashion industry and her passion for educating the next generation of designers. Dr. Bernard Toney 20 DMSc, National Institutes of Health Research Associate and Assistant Professor of Global Health in Lynchburgs Doctor of Medical Sciences program, will speak to DMSc and PA Medicine graduates. Before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2022, Toney served as a White House physician for two presidential administrations. He served three combat tours in Afghanistan, two as a non-commissioned officer with the 3rd Special Forces Group based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and one as an officer with the 30th Medical Command based in Baumholder, Germany. . Toney’s clinical roles have included family medicine, aerospace medicine, and soldier-centered medical homes. He is Chairman of the Board of Stepping Stones for Global Development, a non-profit organization that provides health system capacity building and technical assistance to underserved populations around the world. The Doctor of Physical Therapy ceremony will feature Kyle Kirby 23 DPT as the keynote speaker. A native of Richmond, Kirby graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2020 with a BS in Exercise Science. He also holds a certified strength and conditioning specialist certification. In June, Kirby will compete in his first powerlifting competition and begin his career with OrthoVirginia in Richmond. Bill Bodine 78, 89 MAd will address the candidates during the masters ceremony. At Lynchburg, Bodine captained the track, indoor track, and cross country teams, earning All-ODAC honors in cross country while setting five school records in track. He also sang in the Concert Choir and was active in theatre. Bodine has spent most of his career in healthcare management. In June 2022, he retired after seven years as president of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. He has served on the boards of the Academy Center of the Arts, Virginians for the Arts, Lynchburg Humane Society, Downtown Lynchburg Association, and Camp Kum Ba Yah, among others, and as president of the Lynchburg College Alumni Association. He remains active in local theater. The commencement will again include the presentation of honorary degrees. The 2023 recipients are former Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan and local councilor Norma S. White 90, 94 MEd. For a full schedule of events and other details, please visit the 2023 Commencement website.

