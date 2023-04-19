Vanderbilt is unable to win a season finale at LSU – The Vanderbilt Hustler





Vanderbilt men’s tennis concludes the regular season losing four in a row.

Anseley-Philippe Siim Troost prepares to serve against Arkansas on March 2, 2023. (Hustler Multimedia/Anseley Philippe)

Vanderbilt’s men’s tennis team traveled to Baton Rouge, La. for its final regular season game of the season against No. 46 LSU on April 16. The Commodores couldn’t pull off the win and eventually fell to the Tigers, 4-1. LSU gained an early advantage with two doubles wins on Courts 1 and 2. On Court 1, the No. 90-ranked pair of Ronald Hohmann and Nick Watson for LSU defeated the No. 13-ranked Commodore duo of Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon by a score of 6-0. On Court 2, the LSU pair of Stefan Latinovic and Welsh Hotard beat Vanderbilts Nathan Cox and Michael Ross, 6-3. On the singles side, the Tigers won back-to-back sets on Courts 1 and 4, giving them a 3-0 lead over the Commodores. Senior Joubert Klopper picked up a point for the Commodores after a straight-set victory on Court 2. Kloppers’ performance ultimately made no difference as the Tigers won the game after winning the contest between LSU George Stoupe and Macsen Sisam. The results for the day are as follows: Simple: No. 80 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Nathan Cox (Vanderbilt) 6-4 and 6-2 Jouber Klopper (Vanderbilt) beats. Stefan Latinovia (LSU) 6-4, 6-2 No. 109 Chen Dong (LSU) vs. Michael Ross 6-7 (3-7), 3-0 (unfinished) Welsh Hotard (LSU) defeated. Troost Sim 6-2, 6-4 George Stoupe (LSU) def. Jeremy Casabon 6-3, 6-3 Julier Penzzlin (LSU) vs. Macsen Sisam 6-7, (6-8), 4-1, (unfinished) Double: No. 90 Ronald Hohmann and Nick Watson (Vanderbilt) beat. No. 13 Sim Troost and Jeremiah Casabon 6-0 Stefan Latinovic and Welsh Hotard (LSU) beat. Nathan Cox and Michael Ross 6-3 Dong/Stoupe (LSU) vs. Klopper/Sisam 2-3 (unfinished) Up Next: The men’s tennis team will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak when they travel to Auburn next weekend where they compete in the SEC Men’s Tennis Tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vanderbilthustler.com/2023/04/19/mens-tennis-vanderbilt-is-unable-to-come-away-with-a-season-finale-win-at-lsu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related