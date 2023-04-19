Connect with us

Fashion

College student shares prom dress online vs. how she looks in person

College student shares prom dress online vs. how she looks in person

 


We’ve all been victims of buying something online that looked amazing, only to bring it home to find the real thing has nothing to do with the pictures. But people on TikTok can’t believe the “expectation vs reality” of buying a high school student’s prom dresswhich arrived looking nothing like the original.

“Iykyk,” wrote student Nyla (@nyla_wright) in her TikTok caption before adding that she had “no words” for the accidental dress failure.

In the clip, Nyla explains that she loves sparkly dresses and chose a sparkly gold dress for her upcoming prom that she was probably excited about.

In the first photo, she shares an image of what it should have looked like, according to the online announcement. But in a second photo, she shows what it actually looked like on her in person, and let’s just say it looked like two completely different dresses.

In the comments, most people couldn’t believe their eyes.

“I need to know what you are doing now because I’m stressed for you,” one user wrote.

“I would cry,” said another.

“Brother I was going to order the exact same dress in purple but found a review site saying the website was tery,” someone else added.

One person rudely told TikToker that it had to be her body, not the dress, which made the garment so different.

Nyla later posted an update refuting this claim.

“Of course but the ugly dress fr”, wrote the TikToker in its caption.

Others have stepped in to defend the TikToker.

“No it’s definitely the dress,” one person wrote.

“It’s the fact that he doesn’t even look like the picture,” someone else added.

Luckily Nyla was able to buy another dress which arrived just in time for prom and this time it looked amazing.

The shimmering lavender dress was even more elaborate than the first and instantly won over thousands of people on TikTok.

“Deffo an upgrade,” wrote one user, while others told her she looked “stunning” and “beautiful” in the new dress.

“OMG I LOVEEEEE,” someone else said as another commented, “Now that’s a prom dress.”

It’s safe to say that the whole dress snafu turned out okay in the end, as Nyla posted further updates to share that she had a great night and felt really beautiful in her dress. .

She even posted several follow-up videos, giving a behind-the-scenes look at her prom photo shoot.

Despite all the stress caused by the clothing confusion, it seems like all is well that ends well, especially in Nyla’s world.

Yahoo’s In The Know is now available on Apple News follow us here!

More from In The Know:

Bride wonders what happens after wedding dress store stops answering phone

Does Coachella have a curfew? The festival was fined $117,000 for not finishing on time

Woman documents her life in a remote Canadian town with just 90 residents: ‘It’s a privilege to live here’

Does ‘JORF’ really mean anything? Amazon’s New Show “Jury Duty” Has Everyone Wondering

Listen to the latest episode of our pop culture podcast, We Should Talk:

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.intheknow.com/post/prom-dress-online-in-person/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: