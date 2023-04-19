College student shares prom dress online vs. how she looks in person

We’ve all been victims of buying something online that looked amazing, only to bring it home to find the real thing has nothing to do with the pictures. But people on TikTok can’t believe the “expectation vs reality” of buying a high school student’s prom dresswhich arrived looking nothing like the original.

“Iykyk,” wrote student Nyla (@nyla_wright) in her TikTok caption before adding that she had “no words” for the accidental dress failure.

In the clip, Nyla explains that she loves sparkly dresses and chose a sparkly gold dress for her upcoming prom that she was probably excited about.

In the first photo, she shares an image of what it should have looked like, according to the online announcement. But in a second photo, she shows what it actually looked like on her in person, and let’s just say it looked like two completely different dresses.

In the comments, most people couldn’t believe their eyes.

“I need to know what you are doing now because I’m stressed for you,” one user wrote.

“I would cry,” said another.

“Brother I was going to order the exact same dress in purple but found a review site saying the website was tery,” someone else added.

One person rudely told TikToker that it had to be her body, not the dress, which made the garment so different.

Nyla later posted an update refuting this claim.

“Of course but the ugly dress fr”, wrote the TikToker in its caption.

Others have stepped in to defend the TikToker.

“No it’s definitely the dress,” one person wrote.

“It’s the fact that he doesn’t even look like the picture,” someone else added.

Luckily Nyla was able to buy another dress which arrived just in time for prom and this time it looked amazing.

The shimmering lavender dress was even more elaborate than the first and instantly won over thousands of people on TikTok.

“Deffo an upgrade,” wrote one user, while others told her she looked “stunning” and “beautiful” in the new dress.

“OMG I LOVEEEEE,” someone else said as another commented, “Now that’s a prom dress.”

It’s safe to say that the whole dress snafu turned out okay in the end, as Nyla posted further updates to share that she had a great night and felt really beautiful in her dress. .

She even posted several follow-up videos, giving a behind-the-scenes look at her prom photo shoot.

Despite all the stress caused by the clothing confusion, it seems like all is well that ends well, especially in Nyla’s world.

