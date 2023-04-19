Fashion
These are the top fashion trends New York girls are wearing this spring
New York is one of the fashion capitals of the world. That’s why people from all over come to the city in February and September to fashion week, where designers like Brandon Maxwell, Anna Sui, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and more launch their collections for the coming seasons. However, the fashion continues well beyond these two weeks. Walk down any city street, hop on the subway, or walk into a restaurant, and you’re bound to see an outfit you want to copy.
However, if you don’t live in the area but are constantly looking for inspiration, here are the top New York fashion trends for spring. That’s what city girls wear. And if you really want to feel like a New Yorker, go ahead and put your own spin on each trend. Treat the world (or at least the pavement) as if it were your track.
1. Oversized Blazers
These are not your Park Ave blazers. Everywhere else in New York, the ladies are wearing oversized styles with wide-leg pants, denim skirts and shorts, and even making it a little sporty with leggings and sneakers.
2. Sheer Tops
TikTok is all about this transparent Intimissi top, but users weren’t the first to push the trend. Make your next outing pure if you want to feel a little flirty, a little sexy, and extra confident.
3. Long Coats
Long coats (also called maxi coats) are all over the streets. As the temperatures warm up, the best style is probably the lightweight trench coat. It’s perfect for cool, rainy spring days, but also pairs well with a simple tank top and jeans on a warmer day.
4. Long denim skirts
Maxi skirts are making a comeback thanks to the wave of revived Y2K trends. However, if you’re not sure whether to try one, know that long denim skirts are like regular jeans, but more comfortable.
5. Quiet Luxury Handbags
Quiet luxury is essentially high-end fashion without the bold big labels naming it as such. New York girls are all about simple, timeless handbags that aren’t too flashy these days. For example, Bottega Veneta is all over town (its Jodie bag, pictured above, is a favorite), probably because you can tell where it’s from thanks to the signature leather weave, but without a tag.
6. White jeans
White jeans before Memorial Day? You bet. Don’t be afraid to pair them with leather jackets, sweaters and ankle boots on a cold spring day. You can also do an off-white or cream color if plain white is too light for you.
7. Moccasins
Everyone wants to look rich, and a really easy way to do that is to give your look a touch of preppiness. Loafers, blazers and polo sweaters are all suitable, but loafers are especially versatile. You can embellish them with a chunky sole, wear them with crinkle socks or pair them with a long denim skirt.
8. Cargo jeans
Cargo pants are pretty hot right now, but cargo denim is especially hot. In fact, it’s hard to find Agoldes copper cargo jeans in stock anywhere. Wear them with heels and a long coat, sneakers and a bomber jacket or a simple tank top and loafers.
