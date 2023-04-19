Fashion
Hellfire Gala Reveals Over 20 High Fashion Variant Covers
The Hellfire gala is all about high fashion, and never has that been more evident than on a slew of variant covers Marvel releases for the X-Men event. The 2023 edition of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 will have dramatic repercussions for the X-Men line, as it leads directly into the Fall of X era for Marvel’s mutants. Marvel is teasing a night of shocking reveals, mind-blowing betrayals, and gruesome tragedies, all against the backdrop of this year’s hottest outfits. Some of comics’ greatest artists will lend their talents to a variant cover program for X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1. Superheroes such as Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Moon Knight, Thor, Black Cat, Mary Jane Watson and more will don their most festive costumes for the unmissable event of the year.
X-Men: Hellfire Gala Issue 1 will feature an impressive roster of artists including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, RB Silva and Luciano Vecchio. There will be 30 Hellfire Gala variant covers in total, and there are more than 20 which you can check out below.
On sale 7/5
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVERAGE BY CF VILLA
- CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL
- DAREDEVIL #13 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN
- DOCTOR STRANGE #5 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN
- FANTASTIC FOUR #9 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA
- SPIDER-MAN #10 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS
- THOR ANNUAL #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ
- VENOM #22 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA
- X-MEN #24 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR
- X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI
On sale 7/12
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA
- IMMORTAL X-MEN #13 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #8 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG
- MOON KNIGHT #25 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES
- X-FORCE #43 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ
- X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D’URSO
On sale 7/19
- BLACK PANTHER #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI
- GHOST RIDER #16 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT
- WOLVERINE #35 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR
- X-MEN RED #13 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE
On sale 7/26
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA
- AVENGERS #3 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN
- DEADPOOL #9 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY NICK DRAGOTTA
- HALLOWS’ EVE #5 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL
- INCREDIBLE HULK #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH
- INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA
- STORM #3 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
- ULTIMATE INVASION #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
- X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MASHAL AHMED
