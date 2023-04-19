Hellfire Gala Reveals Over 20 High Fashion Variant Covers





The Hellfire gala is all about high fashion, and never has that been more evident than on a slew of variant covers Marvel releases for the X-Men event. The 2023 edition of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 will have dramatic repercussions for the X-Men line, as it leads directly into the Fall of X era for Marvel’s mutants. Marvel is teasing a night of shocking reveals, mind-blowing betrayals, and gruesome tragedies, all against the backdrop of this year’s hottest outfits. Some of comics’ greatest artists will lend their talents to a variant cover program for X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1. Superheroes such as Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Moon Knight, Thor, Black Cat, Mary Jane Watson and more will don their most festive costumes for the unmissable event of the year. X-Men: Hellfire Gala Issue 1 will feature an impressive roster of artists including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, RB Silva and Luciano Vecchio. There will be 30 Hellfire Gala variant covers in total, and there are more than 20 which you can check out below. On sale 7/5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVERAGE BY CF VILLA

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

DAREDEVIL #13 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

DOCTOR STRANGE #5 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

FANTASTIC FOUR #9 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

SPIDER-MAN #10 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

THOR ANNUAL #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VENOM #22 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

X-MEN #24 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI previousfollowing On sale 7/12 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

IMMORTAL X-MEN #13 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #8 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG

MOON KNIGHT #25 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

X-FORCE #43 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D’URSO previousfollowing On sale 7/19 BLACK PANTHER #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

GHOST RIDER #16 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

WOLVERINE #35 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

X-MEN RED #13 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE previousfollowing On sale 7/26 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

AVENGERS #3 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

DEADPOOL #9 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY NICK DRAGOTTA

HALLOWS’ EVE #5 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

INCREDIBLE HULK #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

STORM #3 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ULTIMATE INVASION #2 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MASHAL AHMED previousfollowing Amazing Spider-Man #29 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Amazing Spider-Man #30 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Avengers #3 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Black Panther #2 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Captain Marvel: Dark Storm #1 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Deadpool #9 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Guardians of the Galaxy #4 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Ghost Rider #16 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Immortal X-Men #13 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Moon Knight #25 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Spiderman #10 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Annual Thor #1 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Venom #22 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Wolverine #35 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing X-Men: Days of Future Past – Doomsday #1 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing X-Men #24 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing X-Men: Before the Fall – Sinister Four #1 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Daredevil #13 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Doctor Strange #5 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Fantastic Four #9 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing New Year’s Eve #5 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Invincible Iron Man #8 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Ultimate Invasion #2 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previousfollowing Force X #42 (Picture: Marvel Comics) previous

