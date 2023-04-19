Oregonians apparently love 1980s fashion





The ’80s dream is alive and well in Oregon, at least according to new research passed to me by several colleagues. Oregon’s favorite fashion decade is the 1980s, proclaims the press release from what appears to be a fast fashion website called Boohoo. This research was basically analyzing the search terms, and of course, let’s get to it. Let’s just say Oregonians really identify most with an 1980s aesthetic. I would gladly, easily, find myself in a crop top and a pair of brightly patterned Hammer pants if they were available to me (and looking in my closet, they basically are). What’s not to love about the 1980s, fashion-wise (and only fashion-wise)? The shorts were short and the colors weren’t subtle. The hair was puffed up and the bangs were styled. The shoulders were padded and the collars were high. The scrunchies were huge, the socks too and the glasses too. Exercise equipment was layered. According to Boohoo, 1980s fashion is a distinctive style filled with exaggerated silhouettes and bold colors. Sounds fun, right? Unlike some other decades, namely the kind of Y2K fashion that is coming back into fashion, signified by tight low-rise jeans that don’t fit well on anyone. Boohoo, by the way, says the Oughs are our third most sought after fashion decade, after the 1990s. And, it turns out, we’re not alone in our love of the ’80s (search terms). Boohoo research found that 36 of the 50 available states searched for 1980s fashion terms the most. This includes Oregon, of course, but also a diversity of states like California, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida. . What does all this mean, in an existential sense? Probably nothing. But was that an excuse for me to go digging through the photo archives in search of great looks from 40 years ago? Yes, yes it was. Now it’s time to spend the rest of the day searching online for the perfect bike shorts to complement my favorite high-top trainers. Lizzy Acker 503-221-8052; lacker@oregonian.com; @lizzzyacker Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to OregonLive.com/subscribe

