Fashion
Who wears the pants? Gender and fashion in the 60s and 80s
Women’s and men’s fashion changed rapidly from the 1960s through the 1980s. Women in particular were more focused on their career goals as it became more acceptable for them to find work outside the home, and they also became more sexually liberated. From miniskirts to sportswear, these decades were filled with dynamic fashions, and pants slowly but surely became a central figure in women’s lives.
The early 60s were heavily influenced by the feminine elegance of the 50s. Style icons Jacqueline Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn served as inspiration. Kennedy wore boxy skirt suits, A-line and shift dresses with matching accessories, and Hepburn wore iconic Givenchy garments in Breakfast at Tiffanys and Paris When it Sizzles. Shippensburg University student Carol Schumacher Laite donned a feminine yet romantic red velvet gown for the 1964 Sigma Tau Gamma White Rose Formal.
Additionally, the focus on young people that had begun in the 1950s continued as women began to gravitate towards the teenage girls of Swinging London. Swinging London started in 1955 but peaked in the 60s, resulting in the Beatles and the miniskirt, Twiggy and the Who, writes Fashion History Timeline. The Mary Quants Bazaar store, with bright, colorful and childish styles, was incredibly popular and also made the boutique style more and more popular. Quants’ most revolutionary design was the minidress and miniskirt. Although shocking, they were very common among young women. The styles were playful and inspired by elements like space, with an emphasis on scientific progress.
At Shippensburg University, there was a dress code for Sunday dinner, where women were required to wear dresses and skirts while men were required to wear suits and ties. Although this was abolished in 1970, many other schools also practiced similar rules. At the University of Nebraska, women weren’t supposed to wear pants in class, and they were forbidden from going to the dining halls every day except Friday nights and Saturdays. Trousers were still not accepted in a formal setting in the 60s, but were just beginning to be accepted professionally.
Towards the end of the 60s, after the mod movement, came the hippie style. Skirts fell to mid-calf, and by 1969 the long skirt was in fashion. Fashion history timeline notes, suede, headbands, kaftans, afghan coats, beads, and other non-Western adornments were adopted, as were flowing skirts and second-hand clothes.
70s fashion followed the hippie style of the late 60s, placing so much emphasis on handmade accessories and materials that it crept into the wider field of fashion and found his place on the podium. Boutique style had also picked up from the 60s, making fashion more accessible. The fashion history timeline also highlights how the 70s became known as the polyester decade due to the rise of new synthetic fabrics. This range of new fabrics meant that fashion could be had at any price.
Despite this newfound fascination with polyester, other fabrics like satin, lycra, sequins and velvet ruled nightlife in the 70s.
Sleek, long hangers battled it out with cropped, sparkly halter necks and hot pants for center stage, writes Fashion History Timeline.
Pictured are pieces by Shippensburg students Sheree A. Holler and Craig Zumbrun. Holler, who graduated in 1979, donned classic ’70s fashion with her bell bottom pants and colorful turtleneck shirt. This set reflects the 70s love of flared bottoms and bright patterns. In 1970, Zumbrun sported this ensemble of bell bottoms and jackets during student-led Vietnam War protests. The jacket specifically exemplifies western elements, especially the 70s hippie style suede, which can be seen on both men and women.
Throughout the 70s, women began to feel more liberated as they gained sexual freedom, and it showed in the clothes they wore. Women also had more opportunities to work outside of the housewife role, and their style reflected this as well. New styles were inspired by menswear, and suits and trousers became acceptable work and formal wear. Bianca Jagger wore an iconic white tuxedo at Studio 54 at this time and many other celebrities could be seen in similar styles. Pants have gone from being only acceptable at home to being seen everywhere. New expressive patterns and accessories have also made the pants much more stylish and glamorous.
The late ’70s introduced activewear like sweatshirts, bandeau tops, leotards and leggings that became a staple of ’80s fashion, notes Fashion History Timeline. This craze for sportswear marks the beginning of the 80s and inaugurates a craze for fitness. Dancewear like sweatshirts and off-the-shoulder leggings ruled the early ’80s, emphasizing women’s bodies instead of shaping them or holding them in place. The early 80s also embraced the New Romantic style, following the prairie dress styles present in the 70s. Fashion History Timeline shows how puff sleeves, oversized accessories such as belts and bows, and historical references made bold statements.
As the 80s progressed, power dressing became a major trend for both men and women. The prevailing trend in ’80s fashion was that bigger is better, and this style of dress focused on big elements, like accentuating the shoulders with shoulder pads and incorporating bold accessories. Women entered male-dominated spaces, so they dressed as if they were the ones in control, says Fashion History Timeline, adopting the garb of male power as their own. Classic menswear like blazers, knit sweaters and button up shirts have also been transformed into stylish and preppy womenswear. Women began to adopt more and more traditionally masculine clothing as they became more independent.
Throughout these different eras, one thing is clear: women began to have more free will, and it affected the way they dressed. Women eventually began to wear pants in professional and formal settings, showing a real shift in attitude about what modesty and femininity meant to and for women. Clothing is a major indicator not only of social status, but of identity. As women became liberated, their clothing reflected these societal and internal shifts in thinking.
