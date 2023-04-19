Fashion
Mermaidcore is TikToks’ next favorite fashion aesthetic, here’s how to get the look
Ah, mermaidcore the TikTok aesthetic gained traction last summer, but it quickly accelerated to become the social platforms’ favorite fashion style for summer 2023. After all, The little Mermaid The live-action remake hits theaters on May 26, so it’s only natural that people want to copy disneys latest It princess.
Mermaidcore is inspired by TV and movie mermaids like Ariel and Blue green. All you need is a few embellished pieces like pearls, rhinestones, pearls and sequins and lean into blue, teal, aqua and green colors. Still, you don’t have to be at the beach or even at the pool to live your best mermaid-inspired life. You can wear the style just about anywhere. Match your look to the natural beach waves and a glitter eyeshadow or go with it jewelry, whozits and whatzits galore.
Take a look below at seven items to help you create your own mermaidcore look this summer.
This beaded denim jacket is slightly oversized and will pair perfectly with skirts, babydolls, shorts and more.
This backless mini dress is perfect for a night out.
Slip on this blue halter dress and pair it with metallic or sparkly heels for a summer night out.
All Hey Harpers jewelry is waterproof meaning it will not tarnish or fade. So you can be like a real mermaid and wear your earings in the ocean (or in the pool) without worry.
These comfortable flat sandals are available in several metallic and plain colours. However, the most mermaids are this pair of rhinestones or another embellished with pearls.
Crochet knits and knits are everywhere in stores this season. You can wear this dress as a swimsuit cover-up or wear it over your favorite slip dress for a more seaside vibe.
The Stauds pouf has a detachable shoulder strap that you can remove to carry it as a clutch. Mark it while it’s 30% off at Bloomingdales in this gorgeous pearl blue. (Still, if you like the embellished look but want to spend less, the Bloomingdales Aqua brand also has this beautiful baguette bag with blue sequins for less than $100.)
This romper has a sheer mesh overlay adorned with shiny white sequins that don’t shimmer. Also a lot (meaning you won’t feel overdone even if you wear it during the day).
The post office Mermaidcore is TikToks’ next favorite fashion aesthetic, here’s how to get the look appeared first on Aware.
