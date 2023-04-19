Fashion
Rita Ora puts on a leggy display in a gray mini dress
Rita Ora continued her busy promo day on Wednesday with a stop at The One Show looking sensational in a gray mini dress.
The singer, who also released her new music video on Wednesday, was pictured making a glamorous exit from her London hotel on her way to BBC TV studios.
Donning a leggy display, Rita chose a thigh-skimming dress for her TV appearance, with the strapless number flaunting her svelte figure.
She accessorized with strappy heels and a Prada bag, finishing her look by styling her curly locks into a glamorous outfit.
Stunning: Rita Ora continued her busy promo day on Wednesday with a stop at The One Show, looking sensational in a gray mini dress
Ready for the camera: The singer was pictured making a glamorous exit from her London hotel to the BBC TV studios
Earlier today, Rita looked radiant as ever as she stepped out in central London while promoting her new You&I album.
The 32-year-old singer, who named the record after her husband Taika Waiti, cut a fashionable figure in a brown and beige faux fur jacket.
The Let You Love Me hitmaker paired it with a white top and also sported light blue ripped jeans on the outing.
Rita – whose last album Phoebix was released in 2018 – shared a stunning photo shoot on Wednesday in connection with her new album.
The star compared the album to a “diary”, suggesting it will be his most personal offering to fans yet.
She said, “This album really means a lot to me. It’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it’s so true to me and who I am today.
The hitmaker put on a leggy display in the blink of an eye as she donned a light green blazer and matching mini skirt.
The Masked Singer judge also wore a white corset as she posed in a dressing room in front of a make-up booth.
Styling her dark blonde locks in a sleek bun, Rita added height to her frame with a pair of black heels.
The star accentuated her natural beauty for the photo with a light makeup palette.
Rita has revealed that the first single from her new album will be called Praising You, a new version of Fatboy Slim’s 1999 hit Praise You.
Thorough! Rita held her dress tight to avoid a wardrobe malfunction in the car
Ready for her close-up: She finished her look by styling her curly locks into a glam hairstyle.
Take a ride: Rita was beaming as she got into her car to take her to the studios
Feel good! The star was in high spirits as she greeted the photographers
Leggy: Putting on a leggy display, Rita chose a thigh-skimming dress for her TV appearance, with the strapless number flaunting her svelte figure
Exciting: Rita had a busy day promoting her new record in London and releasing her new music video
Excited! Rita put up a lively display as she waited for the cameras to roll inside the One Show studio
Outside: Rita Ora looked radiant as ever as she stepped out in central London while promoting her new You & I album
Wow: Rita – whose last album Phoebix was released in 2018 – shared a stunning photo shoot on Wednesday in connection with her new disc
Record: Rita showed off some of the artwork from her new album during the release
The singer collaborated with Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, on the uptempo track.
She said, “Not only getting Norman’s endorsement, but collaborating with him and paying homage to such a massive song from my childhood was truly a surreal experience.”
“I think this record means something different to everyone, but from my perspective, it’s about praising your loved ones and really celebrating those relationships.
“I’m incredibly honored that we can breathe new life into the song and reintroduce it to a whole new generation.”
Speaking of the redesign, Norman added: “From a chance meeting late at night at the Naughty Corner in Glastonbury, a friendship and collaboration developed which, on paper, may seem unlikely. Yet it is there, and it has its own life!
Intimate: The star compared the album to a ‘diary’, suggesting it will be her most personal offering to fans yet (pictured with husband Taika Waititi in March 2023)
The accompanying video, directed by Rita’s husband Taika Waititi, sees her audition with a group of dancers for their dream role and features a cameo from Fatboy Slim.
With a nod to the Praise You video, Rita leads the troupe through their haphazard routine, slowly winning over the judges in what turns into a massive Studio 54 number with glamorous outfit changes and stellar choreography.
Rita will perform Praising You for the first time in Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday, May 9.
|
