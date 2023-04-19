Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress tops Met Gala looks – WWD





Celebrities don’t shy away from dressing up for the Met Gala. The annual event funds the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and also coincides with the opening of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition. The Met Gala red carpet has become an exhibition in its own right, as the stars’ looks have become increasingly complex. The advent of virality has only accelerated the trend, and even mainstream celebrities are vying for a chance to steal the internet spotlight. Google has been keeping tabs on searches for Met Gala outfits since 2004. From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala debut to Claire Danes’ glow-in-the-dark dress, here are the top five searches for Met Gala outfits. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 2021 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala in New York. Getty Images for the Met Museum/ The superstar politician made waves at her first Met Gala. Co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Timothée Chalamet, the 2021 gala theme celebrated “American independence”. Ocasio-Cortez has been both praised and criticized for her “Tax the Rich” dress, designed by Aurora James of Brother Vellies. Made of white wool, the back of the garment was embroidered with the political slogan. Zendaya, Met Gala 2019 Zendaya attends the 2019 Met Gala in New York. Getty Images Zendaya had a literal Cinderella moment at the 2019 Met Gala. The camp-themed affair was co-hosted by Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele and Lady Gaga. Former Zendaya stylist Law Roach dreamed up her fairytale dress. Crafted by Tommy Hilfiger, the look signified Zendaya’s transition from teenage darling to Emmy-winning actress. “It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney Princess, which isn’t a bad thing,” Roach said. Rihanna, Met Gala 2015 Rihanna attends the 2015 Met Gala in New York. MovieMagic Rihanna’s Guo Pei look cemented her status as a fashion icon. Weighing 55 pounds, the handmade dress took over two years to complete. Rihanna reportedly discovered Pei’s creation while browsing online and thought it would be a perfect fit for the gala’s Chinese theme. The 2015 party was co-chaired by Gong Li, Jennifer Lawrence, Marissa Mayer and Wendi Murdoch. Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2022 Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala in New York. Getty Images Kardashian immediately went viral on social media when she showed up at the Met Gala in the Marilyn Monroe dress. Loaned to Kardashian by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum, Monroe wore the famous tight dress to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian only donned the dress while walking the red carpet, after which it changed into a replica. Under the theme of “golden glamour”, the Met Gala 2022 was co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. King, however, did not attend due to the sudden death of his son. Claire Danes, Met Gala 2016 Claire Danes attends the Met Gala in 2016 in New York. Getty Images The ‘Homeland’ actress made waves in a sparkly Zac Posen gown at the 2016 Met Gala. The evening’s theme recognized technological innovation in fashion, and all Danes fit the bill. Made with fiber optic organza, the hand-sewn dress was also wired with battery-operated LED lights. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba served as co-chairs for the event.

