I was an NBA All-Star but made a drastic new career change to help other 7 foot tall people like me





FORMER NBA star Kevin Willis found it difficult to find stylish clothes that would suit his seven-foot frame during his playing days. But he quickly became the pinnacle of fashion after co-founding high-end fashion brand Willis & Walker, which caters to men ranging from six-foot-three to seven-foot-seven. 4 Kevin Willis played 21 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Atlanta Hawks Credit: Getty 4 Willis now works full-time in the fashion industry Credit: Getty Over the years, many NBA superstars have become customers of Willis & Walker, which was established by former Atlanta Hawks center and business partner Ralph Walker in 1988. Customers who have purchased tuxedos, business suits and high-end denim jeans include Michael Jordan, Shaquille ONeal, Charles Oakley, Tim Duncan, Steve Smith, Dikembe Mutombo, David Robinson and Patrick Ewing. The ’80s and ’90s were plagued by a lack of stylish clothing for fashion-conscious plus-size men, so these NBA stars made it a point to stop by the flagship Willis & Walker store in Atlanta, Australia. Georgia when they came to town to play the Hawks, sometimes buying 10-12 different pairs each time. Now, Willis & Walker pieces, ranging from $125 v-neck t-shirts to $1,500 suits, are sold at Saks Fifth Avenue stores across the United States. The company has also partnered with the NBA Players’ Association to create custom bags for every All-Star in 2018 and Italian brand Milano 140 to create neoprene tracksuits. Willis, 60, had an incredible 21 seasons in the NBA, sharing second place in longevity alongside legends such as Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki, winning an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. Yet throughout this period, he developed his interest in the fashion industry after recognizing a void in the market during his time in Michigan. When I was growing up, big and tall meant taking a suit cut for a normal-sized guy and making it taller, Willis told CNBC. It wasn’t tailored, it looked like you were wearing a box. When Willis broke his foot in the 1988-89 season, the NBA league office allowed the fashion and textile graduate to work as a fashion intern. He spent four consecutive summers working to learn the ins and outs of the business from fabrics, design, purchasing, production and shipping. When the former NBA All-Star finally retired in 2007 at age 44, he seamlessly transitioned into a second career to continue expanding his efforts with Willis & Walker. “Although the NBA has definitely opened doors for me, and I’m really grateful, if I had had the education and the resources that kids have today, I probably wouldn’t have turned professional and would have gone creative. of fashion”, Willis told CROSSxOVER. 4 Willis spotted a gap in the market while a student-athlete at Michigan State Credit: Twitter/@KevinWillis42 4 An overview of the Willis & Walker clothing range Credit: Twitter/@KevinWillis42

