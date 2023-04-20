Fashion
Sheena Sood pays homage to her Indian heritage through her fashion brand, abacaxi
South Asian American Textile designate and artist Sheena Sood shares her Indian heritage through her fashion label, pineapple (@abacaxinyc) which is the Portuguese word for pineapple. The name and what it symbolizes reflect Soods design trends towards bright, bold and playful. Pineapples are a beautiful symbol across several different cultures, explains Sood. It symbolizes joy and happiness. I hope that when people wear my clothesthey feel this feeling of contentment, joy and happiness.
Sood’s parents were born in India, but moved to the United States, where Sood grew up. Growing up, Sood would have journey in India to visit family, and it was during these trips that she discovered her desire to become a designer. I remember experiencing this stark difference in the way people dress [in India] compared to where I grew up in the United States, says Sood. The use of color, the sense of design. I was able to see the process of making bespoke garments from an early age. It taught me a lot about my life and also about my work as a designer.
Now, Sood reflects on his time in India as inspiration for his collections. My sense of color goes back to exposure to traveling to India and the use of color in our culture, explains the designate. I love Indian maximalism and all that saturation. It’s so different, and that’s really what inspires me.
Sood also incorporates traditional Indian techniques into her clothing, such as shisha work. Shisha means mirror in Hindi, explains the artist. It is these small mirrors that are hand-embroidered in the textile. What if we did it on a mesh fabric and then I added this little beaded fringe to it to make it different? For me, it is very important to give more life to these ancestral techniques.
Sood is generally inspired by particular characteristics specific to a culture, whether Indian or otherwise. For example, Abacaxis’ latest collection, Wise Words, was inspired by the fact that certain words exist in different languages that are not translatable, Sood shares. There’s this word in Swedish called smultronstlle. It means a place of wild strawberries. Strawberries have become a small pattern.
While honoring his legacy is a big part of abacaxi, sustainability is just as much part of the Soods label. We work with a regenerative cotton farm in India, notes Sood. Regenerative organic cotton is simply the way cotton was grown in ancient times. It really restores the land, but also gives a better harvest at the same time.
Whether it’s the sustainable organic cotton farm in India or the integration of traditional practices, aesthetics and techniques into her collections, it’s important to Sood that she works with others in her culture and honor that culture. It is important for me to work with other people from my other culture. South Asians in my work because you really don’t see us much, says the designer. I am really happy to be part of this change.
Sheena Sood pays homage to her Indian heritage through her fashion brand, abacaxi
