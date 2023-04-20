Sophie Wessex looks stunning in Victoria Beckham’s most daring dress





The Duchess of Edinburgh recycled some of her most flattering work clothes to attend an engagement at the Salesian Cullum Center Surrey on Tuesday. Sophia, formerly Countess of Wessex, dressed for the spring sunshine in a perfectly coordinated palette of pastels. More immaculate than ever, the Duchess slipped into a tweed two-piece by the famous designer layer with a fitted ‘Camel Wool Blazer’ from . Prince Edward’s wife’s draped skirt featured an asymmetrical hemline and flattering high waist, while the matching tweed blouse in a tangerine and white wool blend was the perfect tone to highlight Sophie’s ageless complexion . WATCH: Sophie handles Marilyn Monore’s New York moment with style and grace Queen of tailored blazers, the royal’s Max Mara number has long been a staple in her enviable wardrobe. Sophie paired her sleek ensemble with nude heels and delicate floral earrings. The mother-of-two wore her golden blonde hair in an elegant half-up, half-down style, adding pink blush and a touch of mascara to complete her radiant glow of beauty. “Great look Sophie, the soft colors suit her very well,” one royal fashion fan commented on Instagram, while another echoed, “The Duchess of Edinburgh is such a chic lady.” MORE: Duchess Sophie channels old Hollywood glamor in a sharp blazer and silky skirt The Duchess of Edinburgh previously wore her Victoria Beckham skirt in Bulford in 2022 Another royal fashion fan shared a notable quality of Sophie’s outfit, which was a fitting considering her visit involved meeting students with autism. “Very pretty and softly feminine, as are so many of Sophie’s outfits,” they wrote in a thread on the @royalfashionpolice Instagram account. “But more than that, as an autistic person myself, this outfit seems very quiet. Some clothes/fabrics make noise. Obviously corduroy is a good example, but things like satin and leather can make noise which is actually very distracting and sensory uncomfortable. The Duchess of Edinburgh chose an understated outfit that will be more comfortable for those around her. She’s a lovely and caring patron of the @nationalautisticsociety.” The Royal Family’s official Twitter wrote of Sophie’s engagement: “As Patron of the National Autistic Society, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Salesian Cullum Center in Surrey, to learn more about their work to support students with autism and help them thrive in mainstream schools.” MORE ROYAL STYLE: 6 Times Lady Louise Windsor Turned Heads With Her Surprising Style Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

