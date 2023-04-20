Mens Wearhouse offers tech-enabled mirrors, digital planning tool





Mens Wearhouse uses augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to help customers select the right products. The largest specialty retailer of men’s clothing and rental products in the United States, a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, is partnering with Snap to bring AR-equipped interactive mirrors to select stores. mirrors use AR to let shoppers try on clothes and accessories before they buy, as well as share images with their peers. Fit technology built into the mirrors lets shoppers see what the garments will look like. Based on Snap Apparel Try-On technology, mirrors integrate existing product photography into a custom AR Dressing Room that adapts to each shopperautomatically through deep learning and computer vision capabilities. Mens Wearhouse is rolling out the Snap-enabled mirrors to select stores following the technology’s initial launch in February 2023 as part of a omnichannel promotion called Prom Your Way,” which featured a digital hub where customers could begin their tuxedo fitting process. [Read more: Mens Wearhouse targets prom shoppers with omnichannel initiative] “We’re thrilled to partner with Mens Wearhouse to bring the magic of our AR outside of Snapchat to stores for shoppers to enjoy,” said Jill Popelka, Head of Enterprise AR Services at Snap Inc. Mens Wearhouse offers digital wingman The retailer is also launching Wedding Wingman, a digital tool designed to help customers choose wedding outfits for themselves and their bridal party. Wedding Wingman asks an engaged couple some basic questions about their wedding, then offers them a range of options they can save in the tool. The solution also allows the bride and groom to track who in their wedding party got their clothes and gives them the ability to send reminders to those who didn’t. First introduced to a pilot market in September 2022 and refined over the following months, Wedding Wingman is now available nationwide at all Men’s Wearhouse stores. The retailer developed the tool in response to market research indicating that almost half of all brides find the wedding planning process too difficult or too time consuming. During the pilot, Mens Wearhouse said it saw significant time savings for customers in test markets. Buyers who have used the digital tool have recorded several ideas and are reviewinghouse, allowing store associates to quickly choose styles for the customer once they arrive in store. As part of Men’s Wearhouse’s digital strategy and innovation, Wedding Wingman represents an important step towards the company’s goal of providing customers with a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, said John Tighe, president of Tailored Brands. By leveraging digital technology, Men’s Wearhouse hopes to inspire customers and help them easily find a look they’ll love on their big day, whether they’re shopping in-store or online. Men’s Wearhouse understands that fit is the most important aspect of choosing wedding attire for brides and grooms, Tighe said. The launch of Wedding Wingman is part of Men’s Wearhouse’s broader initiative to provide customers with the best experience possible, whether shopping online, in-store or a combination of the two. Based in Fremont, Calif., Men’s Wearhouse operates more than 630 stores nationwide.

