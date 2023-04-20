8 Brands That Are Updating Old Fashion Heritage

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Julia Comil wears black sunglasses, a large silver chain necklace, a … [+] pale brown linen blazer jacket with large khaki nylon bomber sleeves, beige and brown GG monogram pattern shoulder bag by Gucci, silver watch by Cartier, rings, brown beige linen dress pants, exterior of Loewe, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/ Summer 2023, on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images

Linen is blooming. For the worldwide red carpet of his latest thriller High-speed train, Brad Pitt wore linen suits, shirts and skirts. Yes, skirts. Cate Blanchett’s undyed linen look at the Critics’ Choice Awards vogue securities. Linen is naturally thermoregulating, antistatic, hypoallergenic, antibacterial, UV resistant and biodegradable. If flax didn’t exist, there would be a multi-million startup race to invent it now. In 2022, the share of clothing in the linen market has crossed the 60% mark and is expected to grow to a healthy CAGR of 5.5% in the next five years. Meanwhile, the bed linen segment alone is on its way to becoming a $40 billion market. niche by 2028. Not bad for a home decor staple that’s been on the pop culture radar for ever since. othello from William Shakespeare to Lin Gucci by Blackbear with 2 Chainz.

MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 18: Daniel Toni Jais wears a small dark gray and beige printed pattern silk scarf, … [+] a pale gray linen blazer jacket, matching pale gray linen dress pants, matching pale gray linen shirt, matte white latte leather shoulder bag, black and gold bracelet, gold rings, leather belt matte latte white, a watch, outside the Emporio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Menswear S/S 2023 on June 18, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images

Linen is a rising star in fashion and lifestyle. Last summer, the European Flax and Hemp Confederation organized its first Paris Linen Day, an event dedicated exclusively to celebrating the heritage and future of this textile. Dzudzuana dyed flax fibers (found in the Caucasus in Georgia) are estimated to be 34,000 years old. Once the flax plant spread throughout Europe through ancient Ottoman, Greek and Roman traders, the temperate climate of the Baltic proved most beneficial for its commercial cultivation.

TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Marielle Vitureau A photo taken on April 19, 2012 shows the sign of a store … [+] of linen textile products in the old town of Vilnius. Lithuania, where the delicate blue flowers of flax seeds were once so abundant they became a staple of folk songs and poetry, turned to imports as growing the plant at home became too much. dear. The traditional plant has also inspired a very popular first name Linas for men, Lina for women. But despite being celebrated in Lithuanian folklore, pale blue flax flowers no longer carpet the meadows from spring to early summer. AFP PHOTO / PETRAS MALUKAS (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

One of the oldest nation states in the world, Lithuania has been a pioneer of fine linen since the 16th century. Here flax is part of the folklore, a family heirloom And daily life. As a crop, it does not require pesticides or fungicides to thrive in humid environments. As a textile, it offers skilled artisans greater creative freedom. Here are eight Lithuanian linen brands worth checking out.

TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Marielle Vitureau A photo taken on April 19, 2012 shows a linen shop … [+] products decorated with natural dried flax stalks in the old town of Vilnius. Lithuania, where the delicate blue flowers of flax seeds were once so abundant they became a staple of folk songs and poetry, turned to imports as growing the plant at home became too much. dear. The traditional plant has also inspired a very popular first name Linas for men, Lina for women. But despite being celebrated in Lithuanian folklore, pale blue flax flowers no longer carpet the meadows from spring to early summer. AFP PHOTO / PETRAS MALUKAS (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/GettyImages) AFP via Getty Images

are of flower

This brand was founded by sisters Indre and Vaida who still believe passionately in fairy tales. THE slow mode The product line includes their signature Peter Pan dresses and other folk-chic looks. All garments are made from Oeko-Tex100 certified fabric and stone washed before they begin their journey to new homes in plastic free packaging. The proudly female team strives to make green dreams come true, one dress at a time.

Son de Flor was founded by sisters Indre and Vaida. Courtesy of Son de Flor

linen tales

Founder Boris Symulevic used to hold open house events in his living room to show friends of friends the next level potential of colored linen. Today, the full range of EuropeanFlax certified products covers the entire home and wardrobe. The store in the heart of Vilnius doubles as a hotspot cafe (try one of the beloved Lithuanian desserts) and a go-to destination for the carefully curated selection of homewares from other small producers.

Linen Tales was founded by Boris Symulevic Courtesy of Linen Tales

epic laundry

Fourth-generation linen experts Ieva and Mindaugas carry on a family tradition of producing linen goods and clothing. Their grandparents instilled in the company a noble ethic of handcrafting as they believed that textiles communicated the energies of those who handled them with love. Today, the brand concept of slow life reminds us that with the right tools and the right attitude, household chores can be accomplished as wonderfully meditative wellness rituals.

Epic Linen’s fourth-generation linen experts Ieva and Mindaugas carry on a family tradition of … [+] production of linen goods and clothing in Lithuania. Courtesy of Epic Linen

LueL

There aren’t many parent-child duos in the fashion industry. Designer Jelena Vainoreand and her daughter Sandra Mockute (PhD student in fashion culture) combine their practical know-how and theoretical expertise to nurture creativity outside of the relentless cyclicality of style trends. With seaside boutiques in Palanga (Lithuania) and Jurmala (Latvia), the brand caters to a dedicated clientele among Baltic resort enthusiasts.

Luel is a brand well known for its innovative approach to linen. Courtesy of Fuel

linen fox

Twenty fashion artisans (and a very cute dog) work together under one roof to create clothes for days well lived. Although the setup seems tailor-made for reality TV, it works for this brand specializing in tailor-made linen clothing. Sustainable is a concept applied here not only to production, but also to the shopping experience. A true spirit of collaboration also drives innovation in linen and wool blends and the introduction of new color combinations.

A linen garment by Linen Fox Courtesy of Linen Fox

Linen not perfect

If you continue to pass it again, you miss the point. This family business preaches the gospel of beautifully imperfect laundry. A Lithuanian brand with one of the largest social media presences runs an initiative that allows people with low disposable income to bid on low-priced lots with just one comment: would like to“. It’s an innovative way to educate future customers and promote democratic access to sustainable fashion of the highest quality.

Not Perfect Linen: This family business preaches the gospel of beautifully imperfect linen Courtesy of Not Perfect Linen

Bear taking a nap

Designer Lauryna Tamoaityt got tired of running with too few hours of sleep and launched a fun line of loungewear to encourage busy people to get some quality rest. The 2022 Etsy Design Awards finalist has upped the pajama game for stylish, sleep-deprived customers around the world with matching tops and bottoms and tips for better sleep.

Napping Bear is linen pajamas and loungewear made in Lithuania Courtesy of Napping Bear

OffOn Clothing

The girl meets the boy. Together, Paulius and Simona are redefining linen fashion. Is it a private enterprise, a community art project or a family journal? All of the above, since 2012. That’s what we wear! More than a cheeky slogan, this is the entrepreneurial philosophy of OffOns. All orders are custom made to the point of bearing your name so that as a wearer you become a chapter in the family history and part of the brand’s heritage. To be continued.

OFFON, ethically handmade linen clothing. Courtesy of OFFON

Linen care instructions

Linen for spring? Innovative, jokes Daniela Figliomeni, a textile sourcing consultant working on eco-literacy with emerging brands and consumer education programs. “Sleek and airy, it’s a classic combo for warmer temperatures. Plus, linen is a natural fiber that doesn’t need harsh chemicals to produce, which appeals to fashion-conscious fashion lovers. Figliomeni recommends machine washing linens on a gentle cycle with cold water and avoiding the tumble dryer as linen fibers tend to shrink at higher temperatures.

MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 18: Guest (L) wears black sunglasses, beige oversized linen shirt, brown … [+] shoulder bag, beige and dark brown striped wide leg pants, camel shiny leather lace-up shoes, one guest (R) wears a khaki and white striped button down V-neck shirt, beige wide leg pants, beige shiny leather lace-up shoes camel shiny leather, outside Emporio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Menswear S/S 2023 on June 18, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images

For a luxury detergent option, consider the yuzu-based vegan line from Tangent GS, another sustainable Scandinavian beauty and home care line. As for drying, instead of wringing the garment, you can gently roll it in a towel to remove excess moisture before hanging it to air dry. To remove wrinkles, steam is preferable to ironing as it softens the fabric to restore its original feel. When in doubt, remember that when it comes to laundry care, less is more.