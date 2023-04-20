Fashion
8 Brands That Are Updating Old Fashion Heritage
Linen is blooming. For the worldwide red carpet of his latest thriller High-speed train, Brad Pitt wore linen suits, shirts and skirts. Yes, skirts. Cate Blanchett’s undyed linen look at the Critics’ Choice Awards vogue securities. Linen is naturally thermoregulating, antistatic, hypoallergenic, antibacterial, UV resistant and biodegradable. If flax didn’t exist, there would be a multi-million startup race to invent it now. In 2022, the share of clothing in the linen market has crossed the 60% mark and is expected to grow to a healthy CAGR of 5.5% in the next five years. Meanwhile, the bed linen segment alone is on its way to becoming a $40 billion market. niche by 2028. Not bad for a home decor staple that’s been on the pop culture radar for ever since. othello from William Shakespeare to Lin Gucci by Blackbear with 2 Chainz.
Linen is a rising star in fashion and lifestyle. Last summer, the European Flax and Hemp Confederation organized its first Paris Linen Day, an event dedicated exclusively to celebrating the heritage and future of this textile. Dzudzuana dyed flax fibers (found in the Caucasus in Georgia) are estimated to be 34,000 years old. Once the flax plant spread throughout Europe through ancient Ottoman, Greek and Roman traders, the temperate climate of the Baltic proved most beneficial for its commercial cultivation.
One of the oldest nation states in the world, Lithuania has been a pioneer of fine linen since the 16th century. Here flax is part of the folklore, a family heirloom And daily life. As a crop, it does not require pesticides or fungicides to thrive in humid environments. As a textile, it offers skilled artisans greater creative freedom. Here are eight Lithuanian linen brands worth checking out.
This brand was founded by sisters Indre and Vaida who still believe passionately in fairy tales. THE slow mode The product line includes their signature Peter Pan dresses and other folk-chic looks. All garments are made from Oeko-Tex100 certified fabric and stone washed before they begin their journey to new homes in plastic free packaging. The proudly female team strives to make green dreams come true, one dress at a time.
Founder Boris Symulevic used to hold open house events in his living room to show friends of friends the next level potential of colored linen. Today, the full range of EuropeanFlax certified products covers the entire home and wardrobe. The store in the heart of Vilnius doubles as a hotspot cafe (try one of the beloved Lithuanian desserts) and a go-to destination for the carefully curated selection of homewares from other small producers.
Fourth-generation linen experts Ieva and Mindaugas carry on a family tradition of producing linen goods and clothing. Their grandparents instilled in the company a noble ethic of handcrafting as they believed that textiles communicated the energies of those who handled them with love. Today, the brand concept of slow life reminds us that with the right tools and the right attitude, household chores can be accomplished as wonderfully meditative wellness rituals.
There aren’t many parent-child duos in the fashion industry. Designer Jelena Vainoreand and her daughter Sandra Mockute (PhD student in fashion culture) combine their practical know-how and theoretical expertise to nurture creativity outside of the relentless cyclicality of style trends. With seaside boutiques in Palanga (Lithuania) and Jurmala (Latvia), the brand caters to a dedicated clientele among Baltic resort enthusiasts.
Twenty fashion artisans (and a very cute dog) work together under one roof to create clothes for days well lived. Although the setup seems tailor-made for reality TV, it works for this brand specializing in tailor-made linen clothing. Sustainable is a concept applied here not only to production, but also to the shopping experience. A true spirit of collaboration also drives innovation in linen and wool blends and the introduction of new color combinations.
If you continue to pass it again, you miss the point. This family business preaches the gospel of beautifully imperfect laundry. A Lithuanian brand with one of the largest social media presences runs an initiative that allows people with low disposable income to bid on low-priced lots with just one comment: would like to“. It’s an innovative way to educate future customers and promote democratic access to sustainable fashion of the highest quality.
Designer Lauryna Tamoaityt got tired of running with too few hours of sleep and launched a fun line of loungewear to encourage busy people to get some quality rest. The 2022 Etsy Design Awards finalist has upped the pajama game for stylish, sleep-deprived customers around the world with matching tops and bottoms and tips for better sleep.
The girl meets the boy. Together, Paulius and Simona are redefining linen fashion. Is it a private enterprise, a community art project or a family journal? All of the above, since 2012. That’s what we wear! More than a cheeky slogan, this is the entrepreneurial philosophy of OffOns. All orders are custom made to the point of bearing your name so that as a wearer you become a chapter in the family history and part of the brand’s heritage. To be continued.
Linen care instructions
Linen for spring? Innovative, jokes Daniela Figliomeni, a textile sourcing consultant working on eco-literacy with emerging brands and consumer education programs. “Sleek and airy, it’s a classic combo for warmer temperatures. Plus, linen is a natural fiber that doesn’t need harsh chemicals to produce, which appeals to fashion-conscious fashion lovers. Figliomeni recommends machine washing linens on a gentle cycle with cold water and avoiding the tumble dryer as linen fibers tend to shrink at higher temperatures.
For a luxury detergent option, consider the yuzu-based vegan line from Tangent GS, another sustainable Scandinavian beauty and home care line. As for drying, instead of wringing the garment, you can gently roll it in a towel to remove excess moisture before hanging it to air dry. To remove wrinkles, steam is preferable to ironing as it softens the fabric to restore its original feel. When in doubt, remember that when it comes to laundry care, less is more.
