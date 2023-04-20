Katherine Schwarzenegger and Cleobella Launch Mommy & Me Collection – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Behind every multitasking mom is an arsenal of parenting tips for staying sane (snacks! Hand sanitizer! Noise canceling headphones!) But the real MVP for stylish moms? As Katherine Schwarzenegger can attest, it’s a dress with pockets. The author and mom (who shares two daughters with hubby Chris Pratt) stars in Cleobella’s new campaign for the boho-chic brand’s Mommy & Me capsule ($28-$248) featuring brunch-ready dresses and a matching scrunchie. Available in sizes XS to XL for women and sizes for children 12/18 months to 7 years, the silhouettes come in a lilac floral print that “represents ambition, creativity, wisdom and independence”, and one percent of the proceeds from the collection will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety Violence Support Fund And Moms demand actionwhich strives to prevent gun violence by advocating more reasonable security measures. “I’m obsessed with both versions of this dress and feel so lucky and grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with Cleobella,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “I’ve always loved all of their dresses and found myself in a few of their pieces quite often last summer in my postpartum phase. I love that their dresses are perfect for everyone, no matter your shape or your height or the kind of life you live in. If you are going out for a fancy dinner, it is a perfect dress and if you are running with your kids, it is a perfect dress. Appropriately, the coins are named after important women in Schwarzenegger’s life: his mother, journalist and former first lady of California Maria Shriver; and his sister, producer Christina Schwarzenegger. The 33-year-old writer today shared photos on instagram modeling her capsule with her daughters. Courtesy of Cindy Gold/Cleobella She continues, “One of the key things we wanted to highlight with this collaboration is that both of these styles of clothing are perfect for all phases of life, including pregnancy and postpartum, and that the dress makes you feel beautiful and have it.be functional for all the hats women wear (hence the pockets!) as i have two daughters i also wanted to be able to have a mini version of the dress so i could wear it. “Matching with my daughters and my sister and my mother at the same time. A family affair! I hope women will wear this dress and feel beautiful and confident wherever their day takes them. Founded in 2006 by former model Angela O’Brien and her husband, Jim, the brand works closely with female artisans and small factories around the world to provide sustainable and equitable income. Her hand-crafted leather bags landed on the arms of Jessica Alba, Vanessa Hudgens, Halle Berry, Kate Hudson and other stars, and the husband-and-wife duo launched women’s fashion as they were expecting their second child . This isn’t the first time the mother-founded label has teamed up with a star. Cleobella has previously released enduring collections with Olivia Wilde and her best friend Babs Burchfield and model/TV host Molly Sims. The company works with women in Bali, India and Indonesia who create hand-carved woodblock prints, handmade leather goods and other custom pieces, and the company uses certified fabrics GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) to ensure materials are produced in a safe and sustainable manner. . Shop the full capsule collection below and on the Cleobella website here. Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Maria ankle dress Courtesy of Cindy Gold/Cleobella Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Christina Midi Dress Courtesy of Cindy Gold/Cleobella Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Christina Midi Dress $228 Buy now Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Littles Lele dress Cleobella Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Littles Lele Dress $88 Buy now Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Dawn Hair Bow Cleobella Katherine Schwarzenegger x Cleobella Dawn Hair Bow $28 Buy now

