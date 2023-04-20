Fashion
Fashion students at Stephens College shine
Runway by sophomore designers at Kansas City Fashion Week, Omaha Fashion Week and The Collections Fashion Show at Stephens
Two sophomores from Stephens College have already started making their mark in the fashion industry. In fall 2022, Katie Ciolino and Hannah Kleman launched their fashion brand, Reduce, at Kansas City Fashion Week (KCFW). Since then, they have appeared in three other fashion shows: KCFW Spring 2023, Omaha Fashion Week and The collections Fashion show at Stephens College.
Ciolino and Kleman met in their sewing class at Stephens College. During their second semester together, they had an idea what if they made their own brand and showed it at KCFW? They applied and were accepted to show at KCFW.
[KCFW] was like the best experience ever. Before we’re even done and before [our models] walked the runway, we wanted to do it again,” Ciolino said in an interview.
Then Omaha contacted us,” Kleman added. They applied to show there and were accepted into Omaha Fashion Week and showed their collection in February 2023.
Many members of the local community wanted to see the Kleman and Ciolinos collection at KCFW but did not have the opportunity to go see it. In response, they chose to present their collection to The collections Fashion show on Saturday April 15 at Stephens College.
Reduce has taught designers valuable lessons on how to design sustainably. From the challenges of sourcing recycled fabrics to keeping their collections together, Kleman and Ciolino have learned a lot.
Our brand is about creating high-quality clothing using mostly second-hand materials, Kleman said. Networking has [also] been very helpful to us,” added Ciolino.
The designer duo even launched their own website and Instagram page for Reduce (@reduce_fashion) as part of their brand experience.
It’s crazy that we’ve shown at three major fashion shows in less than a year. If we hadn’t done it the first time, we never would have had [this] experience, Ciolino said.
Kleman and Ciolino used their experiences during fashion weeks to help produce The collections Fashion show at Stephens College. Under the direction of Monica McMurry, the Fashion Show Production class collaborated with a variety of students to bring the fashion show to life.
It really brings the whole campus together. It’s just a wonderful event that unites the college and provides creative effort with a really tangible product, McMurry said in an interview.
Fashion shows aren’t the only places where Stephens College fashion students shine. For the past semester, the second-year pattern-making class has collaborated with The Collective Thread to design and pattern clothes that will be featured at The Collective Thread’s fundraiser in May. Through a lot of back-and-forth, time, and communication, the class managed to produce patterns in standard sizes for The Collective Thread.
Students gain very concrete experience with a company. Because it’s all about communication and satisfying the customer’s desires. In this case, the client was The Collective Thread, McMurry said of the collaboration.
Fashion students at Stephens College have the unique opportunity to gain real-world experiences throughout their schooling, leading to a host of successes including Kleman and Ciolino showcasing their work at KCFW and Omaha Fashion Week; Julia League and Riley Pierson, who won scholarships from the American Sewing Guild; and much more.
Talented fashion students from Stephens College win prizes
After the 7 p.m. show of The Stephens College Fashion Show collections, everyone gathered for an award ceremony. The crowd listened intently as fashion teachers Monica McMurry, Kirsteen Buchanan and Christina Marks announced the winners. When the recipients were announced, the audience erupted in applause, celebrating the hard work of each student.
The most coveted awards are given based on the highest scores from the judging panel, which is a panel of industry professionals who evaluate student designs and decide which garments will be featured in the fashion show each year. Of the awards, two are the most sought after – the award for Best Senior Collection and Best Jury Look. This year, the prize for best senior collection was tied between Abbie Sims and Margeaux Larson, a rare occurrence shared by two students. The Jury’s Best Look Award was won by Juliet Forehand.
Abbie Sims is a fashion design and product development senior at Stephens College who will graduate in May. Her senior collection, called Shades of Blue, is a beach-inspired swimwear collection. Featuring high indigo dye and crochet techniques, Shades of Blue focuses on sustainably handmade pieces.
I wanted to be as sustainable as possible because I think that’s something really important to me, Sims said in an interview.
Collecting was far from easy. The Sims had to solve problems and figure out how to make each piece in a limited amount of time.
I really appreciate how it all came together, they all took so much work, and I was so proud of how they turned out, Sims explained.
All of Sims’ problem-solving paid off, the judging panel loved his collection. After Sims won top senior collection and tied the scores with Margeaux Larson, Sims explained, it was even more emotional to win the award with [Margeaux]. She’s someone I look up to so much, so to be able to stand next to her and win with her was really sweet.
Plus, Sims says she couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of her peers.
There are times when you are just on your own, and they are always there to help you up no matter what. And if you need help with anything, they’re always there to support you, she says.
Margeaux Larson is also a Senior in Fashion Design and Product Development at Stephens College. Larsons’ senior collection, Over The Garden Wall, is about a girl who escapes the world by exploring a beautiful garden. This collection includes beautiful hand painting, hand dyeing and handmade flowers. Larson made over 100 flowers in total.
I really liked the flowers. I spent so much time making them. So to see them grow on the dresses, that [brought] my outlook on life,” Larson said in an interview.
A talented pattern maker and surface designer, Larson expertly crafted each of her looks. Such attention to detail has earned it the Surface Design Association’s Student Innovative Award in addition to the Best Senior Collection Award.
I’m really into surface pattern design, it’s something I consider a career. So getting an award for this, which I want to do, was really awesome, Larson said. Also, I was really excited to tie with Abbie, it was really great, I was really happy to win with her. I think that was more exciting to me than just the price. Seeing your friend win with you made me really happy.
Larson will graduate in May, along with his peers Abbie Sims, Alexandra Henry Allen, Jess Kittle and Celine Enninful Adu.
I’m glad I graduated with these five seniors. I’m really proud of everyone. I’m glad we have to do [this] together and we ended up together, she said.
Juliet Forehand is a fashion design and product development junior at Stephens College. Her denim look not only won Best in Denim, it also won Best Look in Jury. The Forehands design includes a handmade crochet bralette, coordinating shrug and low rise denim jeans.
Forehand used 100% cotton denim to create these low rise jeans. To get the right colors for the bralette and the shrug, she dyed the cotton yarn before crocheting to get the perfect shade of brown.
I love the whole [look], Forehand said in an interview. But I spent a lot of time crocheting. So to finish the crochet part after 4 hours of making a single bralette was incredibly satisfying, she continued.
Best known for her crochet and knitting, Forehand is an expert in sewing. She created her own pattern for crocheting the bralette and shruga feat that requires a deep understanding of crocheting, pattern making, and garment construction. Next year, Forehand plans to incorporate knitwear and denim into its senior collection.
Best Jury Look tends to go to seniors, so Forehand was surprised when she was announced as the winner.
I feel incredibly honored to receive such an award, I hope to be up to it next year, she said.
