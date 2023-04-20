Denise Richards dares a slit dress and transparent heels in Cannes – Footwear News





Denise Richards brought elegant style to the premiere of her new TV series “Paper Empire” at Annex Beach in Cannes, France on Tuesday. The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star was joined on the red carpet by hubby Aaron Phypers. Richards and Phyers were a coordinated couple at the event, arriving in all-black ensembles. Richards wore a long-sleeved maxi dress that featured a daring thigh-length side slit and asymmetric gold buttons on the hip.

(LR) Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the “Paper Empire” event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images for Robert Gillings

(LR) Denise Richards attends the “Paper Empire” event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images for Robert Gillings Sticking to a minimalist moment, the TV personality simply added small hoop earrings. Richards styled her hair half up, half down and opted for a dark smokey eye. Related Richards’ husband, Phypers, was perfectly equipped for the occasion. He wore a leather jacket with a v-neck top, dark pants, and square-toed boots.

(LR) Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the “Paper Empire” event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com To give her outfit a boost, Richards completed her look with black platform sandals. The transparent silhouette featured a small, slightly pointed outsole with an open toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have become one of the most popular shoe styles. The dramatic heel easily adds style to any outfit.

Denise Richards attends the “Paper Empire” event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images for Robert Gillings The Festival International Canneseries is a television festival held annually in Cannes, France. Created in 2018, the 6-day event aims to promote and highlight television series from around the world and become the voice of modern, popular and ultra-creative art. Its objective is to bring together the best talents in the series industry, to reveal the talents of tomorrow and to create an international competition which is the unmissable annual meeting place for series of all genres and all formats. PHOTOS: See how other stars are styling towering platforms in the gallery.

