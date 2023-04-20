ONE-OF-FACT!!! Men’s Lacrosse beats Regis





WESTON, Mass. Just a year after not fielding a team, the Hartford men’s lacrosse team returned to the field unblemished. Hartford scored eight goals in each half to end an unbeaten season with a 16-2 victory over Regis on Wednesday at Regis Stadium. John Furino finished the match with a team record six goals and two assists, while Aiden Kemp And Eric Kelly finished with four goals each. Kemp added a pair of assists to go along with his goals. Furino and Kelly have scored 52 of the team’s 91 goals this season. Griffon Weller continued his first distribution with four assists and finished the season with 24 assists. Regis took the lead about three minutes into the game, and they held the lead for over four minutes. But once the scoring barrage broke for the Hawks, the barrage simply overwhelmed the pride. Mason Moy kicked off Hartford’s score with an unassisted count, then the Hawks scored three goals in the final 2:42 of the first period. The scoring streak continued with the first three goals in the second period before Régis scored his last goal of the game. Neither team found the back of the next one until the last second of the third period as Furino scored a shorthanded goal and then Hartford sealed the season unbeaten with seven goals in the final period . André Leibold picked up the win, allowing two goals and six saves in the first 30 minutes. Cole Zering saved all six shots he faced in the second half. Hartford finished the 2023 campaign at 6-0.

