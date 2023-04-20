Dress to Impress Ministries Offers Free Prom Dresses | News

The LENOIR ball season is an exciting time in the life of a teenager. High school students should look forward to dressing up and having a memorable night out with their friends, not worrying about affording the perfect dress for the occasion.
That’s why Dress to Impress Ministries is dedicated to providing Caldwell County high school girls with beautiful, high quality prom dresses free of charge.
Dress to Impress was started about 17 years ago by members of Grace Place Church. Mackenzie Barrett, the current principal, has volunteered with the nonprofit since she was in college.
“It’s so much fun because it’s a very special need and you don’t have to fly to serve your community,” Barrett said. Being a high school girl is super tough, so it’s really cool to deal specifically with that. It’s a lot of work, but it burned in my heart that we had to keep doing it.
Barrett said she got her own prom dresses from that department.
Dress to Impress hosts an annual event in March for every high school student in the county to pick out a beautiful prom dress, as well as accessories such as shoes, handbags and jewelry. This year the event was held at Mountain Grove Church on Saturday March 4 with nearly 80 young women showing up to shop.
We had about 700 dresses, Barrett said. We have large fitting rooms and displays of shoes, jewelry. Lots of mirrors. They come in, we learn their story, we tell them about Jesus, and that’s the most fun thing ever. It’s open to everyone.
Dress to Impress volunteers collect new and gently used prom dresses and accessories from various drop-off locations throughout Caldwell County and even Catawba and Burke counties. To find a list of all available drop-off locations, visit www.dresstoimpressministries.com/donate.
I’m sending it to all the surrounding counties because we have so much, and I want everyone to know so we can help out, Barrett said.
Those interested in making a financial donation can also do so on the website. The money donated to this organization pays for fashionable dresses to keep up with changing styles or to have options available for every body type.
Melissa Reynolds, coordinator of the Communities in Schools site at West Caldwell High School, was concerned that her students were unable to participate in the Dress to Impress event. She contacted Barrett in hopes that she would organize a small pop-up event at school.
Barrett eagerly agreed. After Reynolds sent her the estimated measurements and sizes of the nearly 30 girls who signed up, Barrett selected prom dresses in various sizes and styles and brought them to school on Tuesday, April 18. West Caldwell students were able to go to the theater and pick out her dress, shoes and jewelry.
Reynolds was thrilled to partner with Barrett and provide this resource for her students.
My position gives me the ability and time to nurture students, she said. My job is to make sure their needs are met academically, emotionally, mentally and physically, so they can succeed at West Caldwell. This is the normal first year of high school these seniors have had, they haven’t been through anything normal, and we really want this to be special for them so that they have a lasting memory to complete their high school journey.
Communities in Schools connects students with caring adults and community resources to support them and help them succeed in life. Visit www.communitiesinschools.org to learn more.
I think Dress to Impress is a great resource for our community that we need, Reynolds continued. Giving these girls the chance to experience care, support, love, affirmation through the community, from strangers, is something that will stay with them forever, I know.
Several West Caldwell High School students expressed their immense gratitude for their wonderful gifts.
It makes me feel like there’s someone out there who cares, said junior Aliyah Drain. It makes me feel really good about myself. I’m so excited about prom now.
I feel grateful and truly blessed, said Ashley Mateo-Rodriguez, Jr. I am very happy! I think I look beautiful in this dress, and I love it.
I was really, really worried trying to buy a prom dress with prizes and all, said Eve Shores, Jr. I’m so excited, especially because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to find anything.
Becky Gibbons, wife of Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons, and Mary Ruth Horn, members of a local coffee group calling themselves Java Jewels, were in West Caldwell on Tuesday morning to help the girls.
Java Jewels was launched 12 years ago with members drinking coffee together every week. Members enjoy participating in local service-oriented projects such as decorating Christmas trees, delivering Valentine’s Day, painting styrofoam heads for The Wig Bank, and many more.
It’s just a group of friends doing great things for the community, Becky said.
These ladies were also kind enough to raise over $200 for prom tickets so that every student had the opportunity to attend.