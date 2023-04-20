Fashion
Vera Wang (73) wears her wedding dress and increases her sales
Vera Wang is definitely from another planet. If she already left us speechless with her appearances on the CFDA and BAFTA red carpets, and continued to amaze us with her posts and her Instagram profile afterwards, the designer once again took our breath away.
And it is that Vera Wang wants to send a powerful message to the world, showing that age is in no way a limit. And what could be better than this, a world-renowned wedding wear designer, wearing one of her designs from her 2023 collection. Vera Wang, who turns 74 in June, chose one of her best wedding dresses bride to give this ageless display. There is only one number.
On her Instagram profile, she posted two photos with this wedding dress from her Spring Summer 2023 collection, the Sabine model made in Italian silk taffeta with honeycomb details and an integrated rosette and pleated borders. A dress that perfectly defines the clothing style of her firm, and with which she chooses to dress at almost 74 years old, with a clear purpose and a precise message.
As soon as this look was released, this Sabine design became one of the most sought-after and best-selling in her collection, proving that Vera Wang is right, that style, fashion and wedding dresses have no boundaries due to age.
We’re obsessed with it, and we’re sure you are too, it also reminds us a lot of Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress and it’s fabulous.
