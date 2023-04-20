Queen Elizabeth on Kate Middleton’s wedding dress





When Kate Middleton married Prince William on April 29, 2011, she officially became a royal, so it makes sense that she wanted to wear a timeless wedding dress befitting the special occasion. On the big day, the bride donned a custom Sarah Burton dress for Alexander McQueen which boasted handmade lace, floral appliqués, long sleeves, a deep V-neck and an eight-foot train and has since earned its place as one of the most beloved dresses in bridal fashion history. In order to preserve the outfit and its heritage, the item of clothing was displayed at Buckingham Palace as part of a royal wedding exhibition after Kate and William tied the knot. Turns out not everyone was a fan of the idea. A video of the late Queen Elizabeth II commenting on the Princess of Wales’ dress on display in 2011 has gone viral on TikTok, and it appears the monarch had mixed feelings about the display. Before the exhibition opened to the public, Kate and the former monarch toured the exhibits, according to Newsweek. Once Elizabeth saw Kates dress up, veil and dress on a headless mannequin, she had a hilarious reaction, which TikTok user @the.royal.watcher posted on media site social. In the clip, Queen Elizabeth turns to Kate and says the illusion of the flowing dress and crown was awful, wasn’t it? Kate is quick to retort, Without my face there? Elizabeth then responds, Horriblereadful. Immediately afterwards, the monarch is introduced to Carolina de Guitar, Assistant Surveyor at The Queens Works of Art for the Royal Collection Trust, who created the exhibit. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The video immediately gained traction with royal fans and has already received 804,400 views, 29,800 likes, 181 comments and 133 shares. The clip was also shared around the time of Elizabeth’s death in September 2022 in a video compilation of her funniest moments. Royal expert Christine Ross tells Newsweek that the video is the perfect example of the sense of humor of former monarchs. “The Queen had a very good sense of humor, but it was undeniably a dry sense of humor,” she explains. The lighting and the headless mannequin gave this display a macabre air, which the queen pointed out at the outset. Kate and the Queen joked about the nature of the display. Elizabeth had also seen several of her own dresses on display before. In 2016, 90 of her evening dresses and day dresses were placed on display at Buckingham Palace in honor of her 90th birthday. One of the dresses was her wedding guest dress for Kate and Williams’ wedding, which was a yellow coat, dress and canary hat designed by Angela Kelly, according to Newsweek. I think both women see the kinda weird nature of putting your clothes on in full view of thousands of people, but ultimately, [they] understand the historical value and significance, says Ross. Many other members of the royal family had their wedding dresses on display after their nuptials. The Royal Collection Trust also held an exhibition featuring Meghan Markles Clare Waight Keller for the Givenchy dress and the shoes, jewelry and frock coat she wore on her wedding day to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. After Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank said yes, their wedding attire has also been kept in glass at Windsor Castle for the public to admire. For Eugenie, showing the public her long-sleeved A-line dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos was important to her because it showed off her scoliosis scar. I had always wanted a lower back to show my scar, she said People. And I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it’s a way to get rid of a taboo. For me, it’s a way to communicate with people who are going through similar situations with scoliosis or who have a scar that they are trying to manage.

