A Weeks before protesters stormed the Paris offices of luxury conglomerate LVMH, one of its biggest luxury brands, Louis Vuitton, launched its first-ever collection for babies, ages 0-12 months. While it’s hard to attribute political unrest to the gray cashmere jumpsuit for 755, or the 360 ​​monogrammed Mary Jane shoes, it speaks to the current mood that while some people are fighting for pensions, d Others are willing to spend that kind of money on an outfit meant to poop.

Louis Vuitton is not alone. For some people, kids clothes will always mean cheap T-shirts that you don’t mind getting stuck in yogurt, but income in the The children’s clothing segment would represent 267.50 billion US dollars in 2023 (215.30 billion) and the market should grow annually by 2.46%.

Luxury fashion houses aren’t letting this moment pass by in 2021, for example, hyper-aspirational brand The Row, run by the Olsen twins where sweater prices are regularly in the four figures, launched its first collection for kids (two to eight), ditching their unwavering camel and ecru palette for bright blue, orange and pink cashmere items that could be yours for up to $800 (646). On the British high street, Whistles launched a childrenswear collection last year, following similar moves from adult brands & Other Stories, Reformation and Rejina Pyo.

Stealth Wealth Wardrobe Louis Vuitton’s first baby collection. Photo: PR IMAGE

Playgrounds are full of kids wearing intimidating fashionable outfits thanks to a slew of brands that cater to fashion-forward kids (or, realistically, the parent who dresses them). These include UK brands such as The Bonnie Mob, Another Fox and Organic Zoo. But many are imports, such as Spanish brands Bobo Choses, Tiny Cottons and The Animals Observatory. Unsurprisingly, Scandinavia leads the way when it comes to desirable kids’ yarns, from kid-friendly but very cool prints of Mini Rodini to outerwear brands such as Polarn O. Pyret, also suitable for a dutch sea trawler. North than at the swing.

If all that dressing up kids in trendy styles feels great now, it does and it doesn’t. In the early 18th century children transitioned to adult dress quite early according to dress historian Alden OBrien. But as attitudes towards childhood have changed, letting children be children, play, have less constricting clothes, the age for getting out of children’s dresses has increased.

For the modern mind, letting kids be kids probably translates sartorially to Teletubby-brights and prints so busy it takes a minute to spot the morning banana. But there’s also a new neutral vibe, known as the sad beige trend, which sees toddlers in UK parks looking like they’ve come straight from the 19th century or rural Hlsingland. Pinafores and grandad collar shirts come in shades of clay, oatmeal, sesame and the famous kid favorite, dark beige.

Culture Room a muted co-ord by Rejina Pyo. Photo: PR IMAGE

It’s been heavily influenced by social media because it looks good in photos, says Phyllida Gray, founder of Little Mushrooms which focuses on second-hand children’s clothing, she’s seen this trend reflected in her sales. On vacation right now, her suitcase of clothes for her kids is a 50/50 split between cool vintage stuff that’s bold, fun and playful, then more neutral items that are easy to pair and look great in a photo against a pretty French door.

It’s partly a byproduct of the post-hygge Scandi-minimalism aesthetic, which washed over us like hot oat milk. But an intriguing subset of this look comes from the US state of Maine. Brands such as Misha & Puff offer options for those who want to dress their children as extras from The Ice Storm, while Rudy Jude sells practical gardener’s pants, utilitarian jeans and linen dresses in devastating taste and , it must be recognized.

Although this is not conducive to a life that does not revolve around your Hotpoint, it can be a practical winner. I think it can be easy to dress kids in neutral tones because you don’t have to think about matching things so much, says Gray. Again, there is historical precedent. According to costume and textile historian Colleen Callahan, in the 19th century, white cotton was used for baby outfits because it could easily be bleached without fading.

According to John Lewis, this understated look has a shelf life. In the recent Brands survey, seven was the age at which most children began refusing clothing choices and, according to the theory, with autonomy comes the decision to wear more color. But tahini-colored tights might be more of a crowd-pleaser than meets the eye. Children often like to match clothes to their parents’, so it’s only natural that adult and children’s clothes have the same tones, says Terezia Prazska, founder of the Silly Silas brand, which makes knit suspender tights, inspired by of those carried by the generation of his parents. in the former Czechoslovakia. Soft colors are loved for their practicality and versatility, what better accompaniment to a garish print than a putty tone.

Heritage knitted tights with suspenders inspired by old models from the former Czechoslovakia. Photography: PR Image

All of these tasteful neutrals also subtly divert any kind of children’s clothing, a modern phenomenon, according to Callahan, with blue and pink being used interchangeably for boys and girls until after World War II. There may also be a practical aspect here: genderless clothes will be easier to donate as second-hand clothes. Plus, while a blue dinosaur romper or pink princess print might be instantly recognizable as M&S, caramels are to baby rompers like no-logo vests and hats are to adult clothing; more stealth wealth than the mass-produced high street.

With an estimated 183 million pieces of oversized children’s clothing go to landfill in the UK every year, fortunately for the environment, many of these successful children’s clothing brands place an above-average emphasis on sustainability. Additionally, there has been an increase in rental and subscription services; from department stores that offer rental, like Arket and Selfridges, to brands that have sprung up specifically for parents looking to rent clothes for their children, like Bundlee and The Little Loop.

Dressing according to John Lewis seven is the age when most children have started to refuse clothing choices. Photo: PR IMAGE

There is also an increased appetite for vintage children’s clothing on eBay and Vinted. It’s experiencing a huge resurgence, Gray says. Vintage Levis jeans and jackets; Carhartt overalls generally from before the 1990s are more popular because the styles and fits are simply better! and Osh Kosh Bgosh’s old school dungarees are all popular.

Paying a premium price for clothes that are meant to be quickly outdated and/or constantly covered in baked beans might not be as crazy as it first appears. It’s worth spending money on higher-quality brands, as opposed to the big-box ones, Gray says, because the materials tend to look better, wash better, and are often organic. If they need to be repaired, good quality fabrics will be much easier to sew. While 17 may seem steep for a pair of tights, Silly Silass is meant to last and be a heirloom that multiple siblings and generations can pass on.

There is also a surprising saving. Resale value is much better for high-priced brands, Gray says. I can buy Mini Rodini, Caramel, Apolina etc. used for my daughter and resell them for exactly what I paid. Writing as someone who sold a much-loved and worn Another Fox romper for slightly less than I bought it for, the relative and unexpected frugality of high-quality baby togs can be deeply satisfying.