Fashion Week designer Fern Mallis and Magnolia boss plan new restaurant

Talk about fashion plates. A new restaurant for the stylish set that comes with a side of serious credentials could open in New York. We learn that New York Fashion Week designer Fern Mallis and Steve Abrams, the former owner of Magnolia Bakery, a “Sex and the City” staple, are currently raising money for a new best-dressed restaurant. of Manhattan. Mallis tells us the idea is to create a “fashion version of Elaine,” the Upper East Side literary hangout that was open from 1963 to 2011. “It would be a place where the fashion industry would like to eat and hang out [at]Mallis tells us, saying she hopes it would have the vibe of a members club without the sky-high prices and apps. It will not be a place for tourists, she said. Mallis, known as the “Godmother of Fashion Week,” also interviews designers as part of her “Fashion Icons” series at 92Y. Getty Images “It will be for people who know and know fashion,” says Mallis. “It will have a nice feeling. I want it to feel like a place where people belong. Meanwhile, Abrams says the vision is of a “fashion fair”, where “people come together and ideas should flow”. We were told that Studio 54 designer Scott Bromley would design the space and fashion designers would be approached to use their creativity on everything from aprons to cutting boards to recipes. The place is expected to function as a social hub for the whole of fashion and could open during Fashion Week next year. Getty Images The idea is to have a contemporary menu, a top chef, a screen broadcasting the Fashion Week shows and a colorful decor filled with cushions and upholstery fabrics created by designers. We hear that even though the idea is still in its infancy, they have already raised funds. The pair is always on the lookout for more investors, who they say always have a table ready for them. Abrams, which sold Magnolia Bakery in 2021, is still looking for investors. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images They hope to open the venue by Fashion Week next February. Abrams sold the Magnolia Bakery chain to developer Stephen Ross, the man behind Hudson Yards, in 2021.

