Gia Giudices College Sorority Formal dress: photo, details





In March, Gia Giudice took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in the gorgeous baby blue ruched midi dress fromLovers and Friends ($158)which she wore to an event for her sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, posing with some of her alleged sorority sisters in the process. [T]her end is near, bittersweet Giacaptioned the photo seriesin which she also wore beige patent leather strappy heels and a few gold bracelets and necklaces. More recently, Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter shared another stunning dress for a sorority event, this time choosing a bright hot pink. In her Instagram Stories shared on April 18,The Real Housewives of New Jerseythe child posed in the fitted strapless number with a fishtail silhouette, smiling with a sorority sister as well as her boyfriend and date for the evening, Christian Carmichael. Gia accented the striking sheath with a few fine gold bracelets, rings and necklaces, wearing her dark brown locks in a high half-up hairstyle by The Beauty Suite. In the Instagram Story photo with her beau, Gia also revealed that it was her birthday. Happy birthday to my person. I love you so much! she wrote on the photo, adding: Thank you for always putting a smile on my face. We recently caught up with the precious couple when they vacationed in Miami for Spring Break. Gia shared photos and clothes from the March getaway via her Instagram Stories, including a photo of herself and Christian posing on a balcony during a night out. For the occasion, Gia opted for a taupe mini dress with long sleeves signedIt’s so searchingand white kitten heels. [M]y nobody, Gia wrote of the adorable snap, in which Christian donned a white T-shirt, olive green chinos and white sneakers. As she nears the end of her college career, Gia is working on becoming a lawyer (see the clip above). But she is also interested in fashion design. In 2021, she even launched her own line. Doubleggest.2001, the label debuted three sweatshirts with the now-famous lyrics to a song she sang on Bravo as a little girl. (Hint: the lyrics include waking up in the morning.) I saw my song going viral, and I was like, Wait, this is like the perfect door opener to start something really cool,” Gia said when her label launched. So I decided to launch these sweatshirts. We can’t wait to see what the Garden State girl has in store for us after graduation! ShowThe Real Housewives of New Jerseyhe congratulationstuesdaysat 9/8c and the following day thePeacock. catch upBravo app.

