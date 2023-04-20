This is the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo and MMA fighters paint their nails black





Ronaldo can be frequently seen on his instagram enjoying a post-match sauna. However, of late, sharp-eyed fans haven’t just admired his chiseled physique; they also spotted CR7s sporting black painted fingernails, which left many people (including us) wondering why? instagram Not that Ronaldo’s sauna session after a recent Al Nassr game was the first time he raised eyebrows with his somewhat daring fashion statement. He also showed off his black fingernails while posing with former UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou in January. But her striking choice of pedicure has nothing to do with fashion and everything to do with practicality. Following the example set by MMA fighters, it turns out that painting the nails black can help prevent the nails from cracking or splitting during the fight, making it a functional rather than an aesthetic choice. Successful kicks from fighters have often caused them to break their toenails, while kicking and general mat wear can damage toenails, so many fighters choose to paint them for a bit more protection. According to German outlet Bild, athletes also paint their nails to coat them with a protective layer, which can protect them from fungus and bacteria. So for asking the questions in bed, Ronaldo’s black painted fingernails serve a practical purpose. Not quite to take advantage of his ultimate goal, but maybe to avoid getting hurt. And while Ronaldo may not follow the latest fashion trends, he certainly follows the latest sports performances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.menshealth.com/uk/health/a43641376/cristiano-ronaldo-black-painted-toenails/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos