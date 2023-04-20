Why This Flattering, Floral M&S Summer Dress Is Worth Buying

The midi dress to add to your wardrobe this summer. (Marks & Spencer)

The start of the new season means the revamp of our Spring/Summer wardrobe and if you’re anything like us, your heavy-duty Spring uniform will likely largely revolve around a midi dress and trusty sneakers.

Department stores are currently full of flattering, floral and versatile designs in pastel hues. However, there is one affordable option that stood out for us: M&S’ floral midi dresswhich comes in at a very affordable price of 39.50.

And we’re not the only ones to think so.

Last month, Holly Willoughby posted the dress on her Instagram account, as part of its partnership with the department store. Willoughby wrote in the caption of her post, “How gorgeous is this print? Dresses like this are my favorite this time of year, dressed up or down, they’re a spring staple!”

The floral dress can be easily dressed up and down. (Marks & Spencer)

Buy Holly’s dress

The presenter opted for the blue version of the dress, which was then also available in a pretty pink animal print too – but both are already sold out in many sizes.

Don’t worry. Due to demand, the retailer has now repurchased the flattering midi in two new prints: a green and yellow floral mix and a delicate pale blue and green print.

It also comes in a playful pink print. (Marks & Spencer)

Perfect for the warmer months ahead, you can buy it in Marks & Spencer’s petite and long ranges in sizes 8 to 20, and in its regular range. comes in sizes 6 to 24.

Why we review it

From wearing it to a summer wedding, a day at the office or a casual summer picnic, this versatile dress is bound to be a regular addition to your wardrobe.

Sleek and stylish at the same time, it features a classic round neckline and short sleeves with elasticated cuffs for an extra touch of volume.

When summer rolls around it will look fabulous worn with a pair of sandals and a crossbody bag on vacation, but while there’s still a bit of chill in the air you might want to opt for a blazer or a leather biker jacket for a smarter style. .

The popular dress now comes in two new prints. (Marks & Spencer)

The versatile dress is ideal for dressing up or dressing down. (Marks & Spencer)

As modeled on location, the dress also looks incredibly high when paired with a strappy heeled sandal, meaning it could make an ideal wedding guest dress.

In fact, one five-star review says “I wore it to a wedding and got lots of compliments,” so if you’ve got a busy schedule of summer party plans ahead of you, be sure to check it out. add to your cart as soon as possible.

What the critics say

It is a success among Marks & Spencer customers which sings its praises for its pretty floral print, flattering silhouette and comfortable fit. Here’s what some had to say in their reviews:

“Decided to give it a try because it looked great on Holly! I’ve never worn anything like this before. I’m so thrilled and it looks lovely with a denim jacket and white pumps.”

“This dress is lovely, true to size, beautiful spring colors in the fabric that drapes well. Perfect for a summer wedding or dressed up for everyday.”

“Lovely dress that can be dressed up or down. I spotted Hollys on Instagram and thought it was very classy. I wore it for a wedding and got lots of compliments.”

“I love this dress so versatile and comfortable.”

“Really comfortable dress that you can dress up or just dress down.”

“Love the colors of this dress, can’t wait for the warmer weather. Flattering as it fits around the waist.”