Dress code committee discusses mostly positive results after change

WATERLOO There are very few complaints from parents, teachers and administrators about the new dress code for Waterloo Community Schools.
The original committee that drafted the dress code met for a follow-up conversation on Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Jared Smith shared results from the school’s staff survey which showed 96% of over 500 respondents like the updated student and staff dress code.
The group listed what they think was going well with the change, such as staff and students feeling normal, people seem happier, students like to make their own decisions, and more students are attending classes. .
Hoover Middle School counselor to resign after third OWI offense
There were a few negatives that came with the change, which mostly revolved around the lack of clarity for students, parents, and staff.
Stephanie Giachino, a fifth-grade teacher at Poyner Elementary, said several people have asked her what’s allowed since she’s been on the dress code committee.
People also read…
There is still a lot of vagueness with the staff and all the staff need to be more consistent and understand that as well, Giachino said. This indicates that there are still a lot of people who are unsure, so some students still feel (targeted) and that’s what we didn’t want to happen.
One of the areas of confusion is the length of the shorts. The dress code states that stockings cannot be shorter than mid-thigh, but also that shorts cannot expose any part of the buttocks.
I know we thought we figured out the mid-thigh shorts, but that seems like a difficult concept, said Tamra Willis, a sixth-grade teacher at Hoover Middle School. You can put people in the same pair of shorts and (they are different) because of their build.
Willis suggested developing groups of students to explain why the dress code has a purpose.
Waterloo School Board adopts $1 million elementary science program
A parent was concerned about how the school her daughter attended determined the length of shorts.
He said there was an incident where his daughter and other girls were called into the office to see if their shorts were long enough while waiting in line.
I thought that was a big problem with how it was enforced and something I thought this new dress code was supposed to prevent, he said. It is worrying.
Smith agreed it was a problem and told the parent to contact him privately to discuss the incident.
The same parent, as well as staff members, said some students had anxiety about what clothes to wear.
Sheena Canady, director of student and at-risk services, said some students have always had the standardized dress code, so they don’t know anything different.
To suddenly have the freedom to dress how they want, not only do they not know how they should dress, but they don’t know how they want to dress, nor what is acceptable in other students, said the parent. (My daughter) started dressing the way she liked, but she was singled out by one of her classmates who told her why you dress like that, your clothes are ugly and it’s was a huge slap in the face for her.
Gina Weekley, a parent, said she wanted to continue messaging parents, but also train staff on how to approach students about the dress code.