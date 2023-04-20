How the second-hand market is changing the fashion game

The fashion industry has changed a lot over the decades, from the booming era of department stores to the more recent shift towards online shopping and fast fashion.

But on the shelves of Raspberry Beret in Cambridge, shoppers search a sea of ​​colorful sweaters for the perfect thrift store. It can be a long process.

“I would say 99% of my wardrobe is probably completely second-hand,” said Maria Mendoza, who has worked as a sales associate at Raspberry Beret for about four years. “There’s a lot more reward, I would say, behind every piece you find. It feels more intentional and like you’re giving something in life a chance, and a lot more of your character and personality shines through. that.”

She added that even in recent years, saving has become a popular pastime for all kinds of people.

“I think it was definitely like an older crowd,” Mendoza said. “More recently, we’ve noticed more students coming in. Even high school kids are starting to come in. I think the internet has a lot to do with that as well.”

T-shirts hanging from the Raspberry Beret in Cambridge. Rachel Armany / GBH News

A 2022 study by the Boston Consulting Group found that the used clothing market already represents 3% to 5% of the entire apparel industry, and that more and more people are citing sustainability as a factor in what they choose to wear. buy. And while thrift has a lower carbon footprint than fast fashion, it can still have an impact on the environment.

“The longevity of our clothes needs to be extended,” said Jasmina Burek, an assistant professor at UMass Lowell who studies durability. “All manufacturers need to be clear on the expiration date. If you throw away this garment [away] after a year, that’s the impact you create. … If that polyester t-shirt lasts five years, that’s great. But in the end, if it ends up in landfill and decomposes there for hundreds of years, it’s not a good system we have.”

Burek said one of the biggest issues at stake is not just where people shop, but how our clothes are made.

“So we have a Goodwill that accepts everything, and among this everything, there is a lot of textiles. And a lot of textiles are no longer usable because either people throw away the clothes that are stained, or the clothes that are already worn or tense, have a tear,” Burek said. “And half the stuff is garbage, and then it ends up in the landfill again.”

A World Economic Forum 2021 Report found that fashion is the third largest polluter on the planet, after the food and construction industries. One option for consumers hoping to find alternatives to buying new products is a clothing swap like the one Jessica Fixsen, head of sustainability at Harvard Business School, hosts each year. Employees can redeem donated coins instead of acquiring new ones.

“And then the reuse center is right next door too,” Fixsen said. “It’s a chance for objects to find a new home right there. …and anything that’s clean and not moldy, things like that will go to textile recycling.”

Goods at the Harvard Business School Clothing Swap, an annual event for people to swap their goods in a sustainable way. Rachel Armany / GBH News

Lydia Begag, 22, a research associate at Harvard Business School and an avid treasurer, sifted through piles of donations at Fixsen’s latest clothing swap.

“I think it’s just being aware of how much you spend on clothes in any given season,” Begag said. “I feel like there’s a huge trend rotation. I’ve become more conscious of buying staples instead of, you know, just trying to buy the coolest thing that I see on Instagram or TikTok, and try to be more sustainable that way.”

The Harvard Business School Clothing Swap is just one of many in the Boston area that reduce clothing waste. The practice is gaining popularity among organizations, niche communities, and among groups of friends.

“I think sometimes when people think of sustainability, they equate the word with sacrifice,” Fixsen said. “But activities like a clothes swap are a way to remind people that sustainability is about solutions.”

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important factor in the apparel industry, increasing savings and redemption is a promising start to reducing our carbon footprint. The hope of advocates for the future is that fashion manufacturers will follow their lead and create more eco-friendly shopping options for people.