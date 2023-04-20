Chris Evans Sees Green in Olive Vinny’s Loafers at ‘Ghosted’ Premiere – Footwear News





Chris Evans brought dapper style to the red carpet at the New York premiere of “Ghosted.” The Apple TV+ romance action flick, in which Evans stars alongside Ana de Armas, Lizzie Broadway and Adrien Brody, will premiere on the platform on Friday. Arriving at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday, Evans wore a two-tone outfit designed by longtime stylist Ilaria Urbinati.

Chris Evans attends the Apple Original Films’ ‘Ghosted’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images The ‘Captain America’ star’s outfit featured a white tank top under a rib-knit King and Tuckfield polo shirt, featuring a collared silhouette with long sleeves, a button front and light green trim. The comfy piece was paired with a set of tonal green pants for a contemporary pop of color. Related Urbinati finished Evans’ ensemble with a sparkling IWC Schaffhausen watch and dark socks, along with a dainty gold pendant necklace. At the premiere, Evans also reunited Weapons co-star. “Ghosted” marks the duo’s third film together, following 2019’s “Knives Out” and 2022’s “The Gray Man.”

(L-R): Chris Evans and Ana de Armas attend the New York premiere of Apple Original Films’ ‘Ghosted’ at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images As for the shoes, Urbinati finished Evans’ outfit with a pair of pointed loafers. The Vinny’s “Avengers” actor’s style featured light olive green suede uppers with classic slightly rounded toes and overlapping front straps. Black soles with cropped heels finished the style with a subtle height increase, streamlining Evans’ outfit while complementing her similar green tones.

Zoom on the Vinny loafers from Evans. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images When it comes to footwear, Evans’ styles are often dapper and classic. THE “Not Another Teen Movie” Actor regularly wears slip-on loafers from brands such as Mark Chris, Scarosso and jimmy choo on the red carpet. Outside of work hours, he can also be seen in tonal suede sneakers from brands such as Puma and Common Projects. PHOTOS: See Chris Evans and more stars on the red carpet for the ‘Gray Man’ premiere.

