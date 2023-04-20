Ohio State Men’s Volleyball Advances to MIVA Tournament Finals





Ohio State’s No. 3 men’s volleyball team will play for a Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament title after beating McKendree 3-1 on Wednesday in the semifinals of the league tournament. The Buckeyes will face No. 1 seeded Ball State after the Cardinals beat No. 4 seeded Lewis 3-0 in the other semifinal. OSU hasn’t played in the league championship game since 2018, when it won its third straight conference tournament title. Ohio State won the first set to start off on the right foot after trailing 2-0 to start things off, and eventually took control, winning 25-20. The second set went to the Bearcats mostly due to a 5-0 run to go ahead 19-14 en route to a 25-21 win to even things up at one set apiece. The Buckeyes would then take the next two sets, set No. 3 dominating 25-9 to go up 2-1 before continuing the strong run with a 25-15 win in the fourth set. Shane Wetzel led the Buckeyes with a career-high 19 wins while Jacob Pasteur (16) and Jack Stevens (11) also had a bushel of wins to beat Ohio State. Elder Michael Wright finished with 48 assists to lead both teams. Ohio State is now scheduled to travel to Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday to take on Ball State for a trophy. More! Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest three-round NFL simulation draft drops CJ Stroud, includes other Buckeyes CBS Sports names Ryan Day one of the seven most pressured coaches of 2023 Ohio State will meet the Big 12 foe on the Cleveland field this season Where is the state of Ohio in relation to Michigan, Penn State in ESPN’s top Big Ten REIT rankings? Ohio State and Michigan commits tussle over who has better offensive line class in 2024 Contact us/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow continuous coverage of news, ratings and opinions from the State of Ohio. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter. The story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

