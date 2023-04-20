The STEAM-related fashion brand creates a line dedicated to the Detroit Zoo

A weekend trip to Detroit sparked the creation of an original skirt pattern.

Jaya Iyer, the creator of Svaha, a STEAM clothing brand, was visiting Michigan from DC for a weekend with friends and went to the Detroit Zoo water tower. The tower design sparked the inspiration for a new collection. And the lack of women’s STEAM apparel has fueled this latest fashion collection spotlighting one of Michigan’s favorite attractions.

Who is Jaya Iyer?

With couture in her family background, Iyer was destined to become a fashion designer. Her grandparents had a sewing school in Iyer’s native India. She was able to gain hands-on experience when she visited them during summer vacation as a young girl and started sewing outfits for her dolls.

Iyer eventually studied fashion and worked in the garment industry in India before moving to the United States, where she studied fashion merchandising before entering academia to teach fashion buying. Iyer also worked as a fashion buyer for Think Geek, a former brand.

Iyer decided it was time to take a break and spend more time with her children. During this process, she discovered that there were no STEAM-related clothes for her little girl who dreamed of being an astronaut.

“My first drawing was an astronaut, an astronaut on a pink t-shirt because my daughter loves pink,” Iyer said. “Then I was like, ‘You know what? It’s so rare to even see a boy’s pink T-shirt. What if a boy likes pink and cars? There’s really nothing wrong to that.’ So I said, I really need to do something that gets rid of all these gender stereotypes that are in clothes. My son likes to wear bright colors, so why should he only choose between red, blue, gray and black, kind of colors?”

What is Svaha USA?

United States was born in 2015, with a mission to challenge stereotypical gender norms displayed in children’s clothing, while creating STEAM-related fashion wear for little girls and boys who want to wear clothes that reflect their passions.

“You like to wear clothes that show what you love, but really there (was) no clothes at the time that showed that,” she said, of the lack of children’s clothing that transcends gender norms.

Iyer said the majority of her fashion collections for Svaha are inspired by her clients.

“We pick a science topic, an engineering topic, a technology topic, or a math topic and come up with design ideas,” she said. “It’s generally, I look at what my clients are asking for, and I come up with ideas.”

Detroit Zoo inspired fashion

Iyer describes herself as someone who is always on the lookout for ideas, and as soon as she saw the Detroit Zoo’s water tower during a weekend in Detroit, her mind went into brainstorming mode. .

“I immediately pulled out my phone and took the photo and said, ‘OK, it must be on a dress,'” she said. “But of course I didn’t want the design to look exactly like it did, so I had my designer choose different animals, but I was inspired by the water tank we saw. “

Iyer said his Detroit Metro customers were thrilled to see the designs.

“Many of my clients have told us how amazing the zoo is,” she said. “As the management are amazing and do a lot of work for animal preservation and they really care about all the animals there.”

Svaha usually offers collections including dresses, skirts and leggings.

“I want my brand to always be synonymous with trust, comfort and simply participating in the design process,” she adds.

The Detroit Zoo-inspired collection is available on the Svaha website and comes in a maxi skirt.