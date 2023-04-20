Salma Hayek, 56, is a goddess in a fitted dress that shows off all her curves





Salma Hayek never fails to impress when she steps out in glamorous ensembles, and she had a special reason to celebrate on Wednesday as her close friend Ashley Judd celebrated her 55th birthday. THE Eternals The star took to her Instagram Stories to show the stunning pair celebrating in style as they danced to a remix of Cyndi Lauper’s classic hit, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” The couple literally shone as they intertwined to the rhythm of the melody while laughing in a beautiful entrance hall of a house. WATCH: Salma Hayek strips down after her Oscars appearance And they were both dressed to impress with Salma, 56, looking stunning in a cinched-waist black dress that showed off all her curves. Her long locks were styled in braids as they cascaded over her shoulders, and her jewelry added the finishing touch to the outfit. Ashley was no slouch with her outfit, wearing a model-suited dress with a daring lace section that paired perfectly with her opulent emerald ring. PICTURES:Salma Hayek shares a cute photo alongside her rarely seen brother Sami for a special occasion In a special tribute to his close friend and costar in 2002 FridaSalma said, “Happy birthday @ashley_judd I love you, always will!” Salma and Ashley partied in style Earlier in the month, the actress posed for a series of photographs in a mood-heavy hallway in a combination of florals and feathers, perfect for spring. She wore a Borgo De Nor pantsuit with a shiny floral pattern on black fabric, frayed with black feathers at the hem of her pants, paired with matching booties and a pearl necklace. Salma looked quite comfortable in the snaps despite her difficult pose, with one of her skinny legs raised against the wall. “I am waiting for spring, thank God it’s here!” she wrote alongside her post, with fans quickly tossing out compliments like “Fancy” and “Elegant,” as one even joked, “Always the gymnast.” The actress is never short of a stunning look The feat of flexibility was no small feat for the Mexican-American actress, who recently revealed she injured herself shortly after vacationing in Jordan with husband Francois-Henri Pinault. MORE:Salma Hayek’s billionaire heiress stepdaughter Mathilde is following in her father’s footsteps DISCOVER: Valentina Pinault, Salma Hayek’s daughter: everything you need to know THE Magic Mike’s Last Dance The star took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a neck brace while posing in front of some striking artwork. Alluding to her lack of movement following her mysterious illness, she captioned the post: “Mobility goals when your neck is out.” Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/490558/salma-hayek-waist-cinching-dress-curve-hugging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos