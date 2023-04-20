Syracuse Fashion Week celebrates style and fashion in central New York.





Syracuse Fashion Week is back with 22 designers and over 180 models participating. The semi-annual event celebrates style and fashion in central New York. This year, Syracuse Fashion Week features three shows. “Local Love” is focused on local designers and local boutiques. “The Underground Show,” said executive director Lisa Butler, is edgy and sexy with body-painted mannequins and lingerie. She calls it a theatrical experience at the intersection of fashion and costume. “We’re doing a circus theme this year,” Butler said. “We always try to have some kind of interesting creative theme. Our theme this year is Cirque de Couture.” The final show is a gala held at Mohegan Manor featuring formal wear, bridal wear, menswear and bespoke tailoring. Butler describes the fashion scene in central New York as eclectic. “One of the main components that several designers are working on this year is upcycling, which is extremely popular right now because we all know fashion is a big polluter,” Butler said. The sale of tickets for the shows raises funds for the Food Bank of Central New York. “Food and fashion seemed to go hand in hand with our charitable arm of what we’re trying to do,” Butler said. “We talk about the food bank and the work they do at every show. We do a little collection on the catwalks and then donate when it’s all over.” Syracuse Fashion Week has raised over $20,000 for the food bank since 2014. Syracuse Fashion Week runs Thursday through Saturday. Thursday, April 20: Local Love Marriott Downtown Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $50.

Friday, April 21: Underground Show Sharkey’s Bar and Restaurant in the Downstairs Event Room at 8 p.m. Tickets $40.

Saturday, April 22: SFW Gala Mohegan Manor at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. To find out more or buy tickets, click here.

