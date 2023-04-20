Victoria Beckham just wore her mother of the groom dress – in the most eye-catching color





If you couldn’t take your eyes off Victoria Beckham’s sparkly mother of the bride dress at her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding, wait until you see her latest slip dress. Just over a year after Brooklyn’s nuptials to Nicola Peltz, which took place at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, former Spice Girls star Victoria was pictured celebrating her friend’s 60th birthday at the alongside her husband, David Beckham. Posing next to the former footballer, who epitomized casual chic in a coordinating cream outfit, VB ensured all eyes were on her in a lime green maxi dress in luxe satin with a strappy back. She added a pair of peep toe heels and wore her brunette hair in loose waves to complete her summery ensemble. ©Instagram Victoria Beckham was photographed in a satin dress for her friend’s 60th birthday “Thank you for letting us be part of your family,” David captioned the photo on his Instagram Stories, as the couple posed next to Jamie and Sheryl Slater against a tropical backdrop. DISCOVER:Does Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Wedding Date Have Any Special Hidden Meaning? The dress bears similarities to the silver metallic one she wore to her son’s wedding in April 2022, which was inspired by the moon’s reflection on the sea at night. VB later released several metallic versions of the dress on her label, stating that they “echo the glamor of 1940s Hollywood, but with the edginess of the 1970s club scene”. Take a closer look in the video below… WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off a stunning metallic dress designed for her son Brooklyn’s wedding It’s unclear if her latest dress features the same delicate lace detailing on the bodice, but fans can pick up a vibrant yellow-green satin dress from Victoria for $884.56 on sale. During an interview withGrace Magazinethe fashion designer – who shares four children with David – said: “It took me a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. “The day wasn’t for me, it was for Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, be really comfortable and feel like myself.” Brooklyn wore a custom Dior suit, while his bride looked stunning in a Valentino Haute Couture halter dress with an open back. VB’s daughter, Harper, was the perfect bridesmaid in an “angelic, sweet and simple” white puff-sleeved dress that was Nicola’s vision. RELATED:Daniel Craig’s Wife Rachel Weisz Opens Up About ‘Betrayal’ in Private Marriage Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO!s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budgeting help, wedding inspiration and real-life stories straight to your inbox.

