Having a hobby can help mental health and give you new skills
Today Sentence of the day is a friendly suggestion, a sarcastic insult and a 9,000 square foot store in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
It is
GET A HOBBY!
I bring this up because, last month, the Harvard Graduate School of Education hosted an online seminar that discussed how hobbies like music, dance, art, and writing can support mental health and the well-being of children.
I also bring this up because, these days, a common complaint among my friends with kids (and grandkids) is that these youngsters don’t have hobbies. Or, more specifically, these young people don’t have hobbies that don’t involve phones and tablets.
And hide in the basement.
And stare into space.
Sure, watching 30-second videos on TikTok can be fun. But is it a hobby?
For those who have forgotten, a hobby is an enjoyable activity done regularly in one’s free time.
Key word: ACTIVITY.
Ervolino:From skirts to shirts to bare breasts, menswear is confusing
When I was a kid, having a hobby was a friendly suggestion. Today most people use it as another way of saying, mind your own business or you have way too much free time.
My childhood hobbies were varied. Outside, I practiced handball, stickball, rollerblading and especially basketball. I loved camping with friends in my backyard. And I really liked target shooting. (We inherited about seven firearms from my father-in-law.) And catching things: butterflies, fireflies
When I was 9, living in Queens, some friends and I asked my mom for American cheese.
You have just had lunch, children, she said.
Oh, it’s not for us, I replied. Were around the corner, trying to catch a rat.
(We never caught it. And, for the record, we never used our weapons to kill animals. Or take hostages.)
When I wasn’t doing all that other stuff, I was riding my bike. For hours.
In other words, I spent a lot of time outdoors. Today, I hardly ever see a child outside. And when I do
What is it over there? In the grass?
I think it’s a child!
A child ? Really? What is he doing outside?
No idea. Maybe his house is being fumigated.
Inside I collected stamps, records, comic books, Batman cards, baseball cards and postcards. I wrote to chambers of commerce across the country asking for travel brochures. (I never went to any of these places until I was much older, but I liked looking at the pictures. And the free stuff is always nice.)
More from Ervolino:At death, there can be laughter. Aunt Irene would have understood
One Christmas I received a chemistry kit and sent for more and more flasks of lab equipment, beakers, Bunsen burners, chemicals. (Our basement looked like the setting of Young Frankenstein.)
And, when I was 10, I got my first typewriter because, believe it or not, I wanted to be a journalist.
I have always liked to write. And reading.
Today, in good old 2023, I am baffled by the banning of books that I was required read when I was enrolled in Holy Cross Secondary School.
Does the book ban affect me? Of course. I’d be much more worried about it, though, if I ever saw someone under 20 reading a book. Or God forbid! newspaper.
(Seeing someone under 20 reading a newspaper while standing outside would probably kill me.)
If the kids in your life have hobbies, good for them. If they don’t, there are a whole host of choices, ranging from the traditional to the totally bizarre, that could, as the Harvard seminar concluded, support their mental health and well-being.
The traditional ones (music, dance, athletics, hiking) are age-old classics. Others include gardening, astronomy, photography, model building, and yoga.
Go to a hobby store like Get a Hobby in Pennsylvania and you’ll see an exciting new generation of remote control planes, trains, cars and trucks.
A toy jet that sells for $649.99 has to be seen to be believed.
Among the hobbies of the new millennium is something that I first did about 10 years ago. Geocaching involves using a smartphone or GPS to find hidden objects anywhere in the world.
Part of the appeal of this hobby for young people is that it incorporates the technology they use every day. They can find out more about geocaching.com.
Want to collect something different? What about the elements of the periodic table? (Well, except the radioactive ones.) A helpful guide can be found at luciteria.com/blog/2020/7/21/interested-in-element-collecting.
Go to toyvoyagers.fr to find out how you and your family members can send your favorite teddy bear (or other toy) around the world, where it will be photographed on top of a mountain or in front of the Eiffel Tower, along with toy guest notes where the photos were taken.
Craziest hobby of the moment? It can be extreme ironing, in which people iron clothes while rock climbing, swimming, snowboarding, and water skiing. Google extreme ironing for details.
And, if all else fails
Have you ever caught a rat?
