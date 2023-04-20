Fashion
Eye on Earth: slow fashion promotes sustainable practices
Shopping can be fun, sometimes a necessity, but the choices we make at checkout can have a big impact on our climate. A number of companies in the fashion industry are working towards more sustainable practices, slowing product manufacturing and hoping to reverse climate change.
“There’s so much fashion waste because we overconsume…the clothes end up in landfill,” says Carly Burson, Founder and CEO of Laude the label.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 13.1 million tons of textiles are thrown away each year in the United States. The average American sheds about sixty-five pounds a year.
“Generations ago we weren’t consuming at the rate we were consuming and what we do know is that manufacturers and the environment can’t keep up the level of our consumption,” says Burson.
Carly Burson grew up in Massachusetts and has always been passionate about social justice issues and the environment. His company is an enduring brand that honors the Earth and the maker, and works with artisans around the world. She urges consumers to slow down and move away from so-called fast fashion.
“Fast fashion is really about low-quality, low-cost, mass-produced, machine-made clothes that are really fast and purposeful and end up in landfills,” Burson says.
According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the fast fashion industry is the second largest user of water and is responsible for about ten percent of global carbon emissions.
“Slow fashion isn’t just a way of doing business, it’s really an activist movement that stands up for environmental and social injustices,” Burson told WBZ.
Slow fashion brands tend to use organic, recycled, eco-friendly materials…offset production emissions and use fair trade practices. Burson also suggests that there are other sustainable options like borrowing clothes, renting or consignment.
“Second-hand and thrift is a great way to consume responsibly,” says Burson. “Accessibility is a huge issue in the sustainable fashion space… it costs so much to do things responsibly and sustainably, and not everyone has a disposable income. It’s also a way for people to engage with some of these enduring brands, through rentals.”
Burson also suggests waiting a month before buying anything new and checking with the companies you plan to buy products from.
“Consumers need to be more careful about who they’re willing to support, where they’re willing to invest their money…and do more research before supporting a brand. Looking at what makeup and clothes are. Are the clothes made of synthetics that come from fossil fuels… which is not only devastating to the port but also to the manufacturer and also to the environment,” explains Burson.
There’s a company with stores here in Boston that’s aiming for the moon when it comes to reducing the impact of climate change.
“If we can put a man on the moon, we can make a shoe without a carbon footprint,” says Hana Kajimura, sustainability manager at Allbirds shoe brand.
The brand has developed a first of its kind… a zero-footprint (carbon) shoe called M0.0NSHOT. Instead of the letter O, you will notice that there are two zeros in the product name.
“So it’s zero point zero, it represents the carbon footprint of the product,” Kajimura says.
Allbirds is dedicated to reducing emissions in the fashion industry.
“The goal of reversing climate change through better business, specifically figuring out how to make zero-impact products that ultimately have a positive impact on the environment,” Kajimura told WBZ.
The company models sustainability in its products on a number of platforms ranging from working directly with farmers, using electric or biofuel trucking and shipping, to sourcing traceable and renewable materials.
“The foam that’s in all of our shoes, when we started this material is called EVA, historically made from petroleum, and we found a way to make it from sugar cane instead… So it’s chemically the same material but derived from renewable sources sugar cane instead of petroleum, which helps to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of all our products,” says Kajimura.
Which Allbirds proudly displays on its store like calories on a food label, you’ll know the carbon footprint of the product you’re buying.
“Yes, we talk about the carbon footprint of shoes…but I think it’s a broader conversation about the carbon footprint of our lives and what we can do as individuals. to minimize our own impact…and customers can support companies that go that extra step,” Kajimura says.
M0.0NSHOT is set to be unveiled in June, and Allbirds is excited to share its knowledge and open it up to other companies.
“I’ve always felt that much more inspired and excited when the work done by Allbirds can trickle down to other bigger and bigger companies… In our dream world, by the time the shoe comes out in 2024, we would have signed up to other companies to make zero-carbon products…with the M0.0NSHOT product, we’re demonstrating that it’s possible,” Kajimura told WBZ.
