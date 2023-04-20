Sarah Jessica Parker’s dreamy floral dress is from the brand Jennifer Lopez wore in Paris last summer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.

Shop the exact $278 Reformation dress from SJP, plus similar styles from $26

People/Getty Images

Instead of April showers, we got April flowers uh, floral fashion from none other than Sarah Jessica Parker.

Although the And just like that Famous star character Carrie Bradshaw is known for her alluring and sometimes polarizing fashion choices. It was the woman behind the character who served us a memorable look this time around. With the cityscape behind her, the actress looked like the angelic image of spring within her white midi dress and mismatched polka dot shoes.

After some fans asked for the exact source of her long-sleeved floral dress, Parker shared her fashion secrets in her Instagram Comments. To one of them, she replied: “it’s @Reformation! X” which is the same brand Jennifer Lopez worn last summer.

During her travels in France, the Hustlers the actress wore a white floral midi dresssimilar to SJP, and a hot pink halter dress of the Reformation to walk around and explore the city. If you’re looking to stay cool and join the two stars’ fashionable society, we’ve found nine dresses that will fit your bill.

Shop floral midi dresses inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker’s Reformation dress style is perfect for unpredictable spring weather, it provides coverage for cold and rainy days, but it’s also not too chunky or heavy on super sunny days. To keep things casual, throw on sneakers, like Lily Collinsfor a comfortable daytime look, and add a blazer for sunset.

What made SJP’s dress so eye-catching in the first place? It has a delicate pink and green floral print, a unique curved neckline and a black lining that stands out against the white color of the dress. With all these impeccable details, we understand why it costs $278. Wear it with coordinating black accessories, as the model shows, and watch the Instagram comments start rolling in for you too.

Reformation

Buy it! Chaylyn Reformation Dress$278; thereformation.com

$200 and up is not change, so we found this similar long sleeve floral dress for less than $50. The smocked top is stretchy for ultimate comfort, and the light pink hue adds a trendy touch. A buyer, who gave it a perfect rating, said, “I love how flattering this dress is,” and explained that they live in Texas, where the summers are hot. They noted that “this dress is light” and that they “don’t sweat” when wearing it.

Amazon

Buy it! Amegoya Boho Flowy Long Sleeve Square Neck Maxi Dress in A-Floral Purple$47.98; amazon.com

If you are looking for a dress with a slightly different neckline, this off shoulder dress de Cider is one to keep in mind. Of all the other options, the model most closely resembles SJP’s, and it’s also the most affordable at $26. Choose the “super stretchy” choice (available in sizes XXS to 4XL) and dress up all your other best friends at the book club, block party or brunch.

Cider

Buy it! Cider Ditsy Floral Puff Sleeve Corset Dress in White$26; shopcider.com

There is also that sleeveless dress from H&M that costs $30 and has cute ruffle details, as well as this floral V-neck dress from Target that has short, airy puff sleeves. If we can look even a tenth as fantastic as SJP, we’re happy to go with the flow.

Keep scrolling to shop more styles similar to the star’s reform dress.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy it! Abercrombie & Fitch smocked waist cap sleeve midi dress in brown$96 (origin $120); abercrombie.com

Amazon

Buy it! Zesica Bohemian Floral Print Wrap V-Neck Flowy Ruffle Midi Dress in Ivory$49.99 (original $54.99); amazon.com

Target

Buy it! A New Day Floral Short Sleeve Puff Dress$29.75 (origin $35); target.com

H&M

Buy it! H&M Sleeveless V-Neck Dress$29.99; hm.com

Nordström

Buy it! & Other Stories long sleeve floral midi dress$129; nordstrom.com

mango

Buy it! Mango Printed Cutout Dress in Blue$49.99; shopmango.com

