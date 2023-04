How fashion helped ‘Sports Illustrated’ rookie Lauren Chan come out

My favorite purchase of 2023 is hands down myL.L. Bean Boat & Tote with GAY NOW embroidered font and center. I carry it over my shoulder with the cheeky pride of someone who’s been out for years, but as the emblem suggests, I’m a gay baby. To be clear: I’ve always been a lesbian, it just took me over 30 years to realize that. In all honesty, I assumed that if I was queer it would have been obvious in my teenage years. Since that wasn’t the case, I defaulted to straightness as the path of least resistance. Until I started therapy in my thirties, there was no convincing evidence that I was wrong. There I learned to be mindful, to feel my feelings, and to make emotional breakthroughs. I combed through my memories with a fine-toothed comb and foundhaha moments that were easy to forget. (Think: being very into queer-coded TV characters like Xena, Warrior Princess; making Katy Perrys I Kissed a Girl my MySpace song; being the unofficial fan club president of Daria Werbowy.Haha.) My experience with the style, I found, was full of these revelations. Looking deeply at my relationship with fashion as a consumer, clothing brand founder, and model helped me realize that my identity had always been steeped in queerness. In the past, the biggest feeling that arose when I got dressed was discomfort. I never wore anything too feminine or revealing because it drew unwanted sexual attention from men. Also, I’ve never worn anything too masculine lest people think I look, well, gay. Tailored clothes, like my vintage Armani men’s blazers from RealReal and Brandon Maxwell pants from 11 Honor, made me feel more powerful. Since these pieces were hard to find in plus sizes, I even started my own brand of suits, called Henning (now part ofUniversal standard). These modest, structured, masculine-inspired pieces were my armor. The suit worked precisely because it wasn’t the kind of feminine garment that accentuated the hourglass that I associated with the male gaze. Most of the time when I worked as a model, that’s what I wore and apparently it was obvious that I was uncomfortable with it. Even after years of experience, I recently received feedback from a client that I should take a movement course. On the surface, I was insulted, but I quietly hoped that a one-on-one with a coach might dissolve my unease. In the end, I spent my entire session talking about the self-awareness I felt while modeling traditionally feminine fashion, no drills needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/how-fashion-helped-lauren-chan-come-out The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos