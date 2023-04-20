Timothe Chalamet films Chanel ad in leather suit in New York – Footwear News





Timothée Chalamet is the latest face of Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel perfume, which he launched while filming a commercial for the fragrance in New York. The actor is just the second face of the popular men’s perfumewhich featured campaigns featuring the late Gaspard Ulliel from 2010 to 2022. While filming on the cobblestone streets of Manhattan’s NoHo, Chalamet wore an all-black outfit. The ‘Bones and All’ star’s ensemble featured a dark leather blazer, along with slightly baggy matching pants. The set has been layered over an anthracite T-shirt for a relaxed and relaxed finish.

Timothée Chalamet shoots an advertisement for Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel perfume in New York on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images As for shoes, Chalamet completed her outfit with a pair of combat boots. The “Call Me By Your Name” actor’s style featured smooth leather uppers with rounded toes, thin front laces and black eyelets. The pair, which featured low-heeled soles for a subtle height increase, was worn with low lace-up tabs for a nonchalant statement. Related

Zoom on Chalamet’s boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Boots like Chalamet’s are a high-end style in the menswear world for their versatile nature and rock n’ roll roots, worn by bands such as the Sex Pistols and The Clash. Pairs are regularly released in a wide range of finishes each season, with new spring pairs recently released by brands such as Dr MartensArmando Cabral, Taft and Ted Baker.

Timothée Chalamet shoots an advertisement for Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel perfume in New York on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images When it comes to shoes, wearing stylish boots on the red carpet is one of Chalamet’s signature style moves. Shiny Chelsea and zip-up pairs from brands like Berluti, Saint Laurent and Celine are her go-to styles, along with lace-up combat boots. When off duty, Chalamet also wears neutral-toned sneakers from brands like New Balance and Bape, Louis Vuitton, Vans and Off-White, as well as affordable Tretorn styles that sell for under $40. . PHOTOS: Check out Timothée Chalamet’s most daring looks over the years in the gallery. About the Author:

