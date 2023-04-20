Girl in a Pink Dress by Kylie Needham reviews the story of two artists | Books

Jhe title of Kylie Needham’s debut novel refers to a painting of a young woman in a pink dress against a cavernous background of bruised blues and voluminous blacks. It’s an obvious but nonetheless appropriate metaphor in a book about women in art, about women in the world.

She looks mournful, writes Needham; darkness is an unfathomable form. His prose is visual and poetic perhaps unsurprisingly, given Needham’s background. An award-winning screenwriter in her own right, Needham has first-hand experience of the world of fine art through her husband, renowned Australian artist Ben Quilty. At first it seems like just another book about art and desire, but, like the surprisingly seductive landscapes painted by Frances, the heart of the book and the titular girl, there is more depth to this story than it seems.

When Frances receives an invitation to a retrospective of famed painter Clem Hughes, she reflects on her past as a lover and how their relationship influenced their life and art. As a student, Frances was captivated by Clem’s passion for her art and the thrill of catching her eye. But as their relationship progresses, Frances begins to weigh her desire against her ambition and wonders if the two can be truly satisfied at the same time.

Needham and her contemporaries increasingly write within a spectrum of frustration and fury that ambitious female artists might feel towards their male (and sometimes romantic) counterparts. Madelaine Lucas’ recent novel, Thirst for Salt, tackles strikingly similar themes of older men, privilege, art, family and ambition. Which is not to say that either book is derivative, but that there is a growing number of works asking these questions: can women have a domestic life? And creative? And is it love that stands in the way of art, or is it children, or husbands, or desire?

In this novel, Frances takes a little while to get into her fury, even though when she does, it’s deeply satisfying. At first, Clems seduction of her is confident and carefree when she first goes to his house to sit for him, Frances knows from the start that the day will end with sex. Needham doesn’t write Clem like a sleaze, or even a playboy; their relationship is written as valid and reciprocal. And yet there is a frustrating familiarity in Clems’ right and privilege: the son of a two-time Archibald Prize-winning painter who was brought up with all the perks of wealth and professional connections. Clems’ art is dark and abstract, divisive but critically acclaimed: lots of floating limbs and thick, heavy paint. His success came easily, to the point that some critics accuse him of being left behind because of his father’s reputation.

Frances, on the other hand, painted landscapes that amassed a modest but devoted following among the mature, affluent women of eastern Sydney: lips and fingernails painted coral red, diamond rings like rocks sliding sideways on arthritic fingers, voices like gravel that are used to being listened to. His work is calmer than that of Clems, even if it does not lack passion.

But unlike Clem, the art of France is tempered by economic concerns and ambition, a source of tension between the two and a provocation for readers. Like her art, France’s narrative voice is frank and unadorned, an antidote to the kind of nerd vernacular often associated with the art world. Frances has been uncomfortable in this world from the start, far more comfortable in her decrepit Bald Hill cottage, with her ex-voice Rina. She refuses to bow to the expectations of the art world and the men around her, and while that potentially prevents her from receiving the kind of critical praise that Clem is receiving, it doesn’t prevent her. to find their own type of success.

In the prologue, Frances stands awkwardly in the gallery for the Clems exhibit. She looks at two men who look at the painting of the young girl in the pink dress, then look at her. They say the woman on the painting is me, she thinks. But by the end of this sweetly compelling novel, that fact is far less certain. East Frances the woman in the pink dress? Or has the artist perhaps captured something entirely different, an unintended revelation that might even surprise him?