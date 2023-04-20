Fashion
Girl in a Pink Dress by Kylie Needham reviews the story of two artists | Books
Jhe title of Kylie Needham’s debut novel refers to a painting of a young woman in a pink dress against a cavernous background of bruised blues and voluminous blacks. It’s an obvious but nonetheless appropriate metaphor in a book about women in art, about women in the world.
She looks mournful, writes Needham; darkness is an unfathomable form. His prose is visual and poetic perhaps unsurprisingly, given Needham’s background. An award-winning screenwriter in her own right, Needham has first-hand experience of the world of fine art through her husband, renowned Australian artist Ben Quilty. At first it seems like just another book about art and desire, but, like the surprisingly seductive landscapes painted by Frances, the heart of the book and the titular girl, there is more depth to this story than it seems.
When Frances receives an invitation to a retrospective of famed painter Clem Hughes, she reflects on her past as a lover and how their relationship influenced their life and art. As a student, Frances was captivated by Clem’s passion for her art and the thrill of catching her eye. But as their relationship progresses, Frances begins to weigh her desire against her ambition and wonders if the two can be truly satisfied at the same time.
Needham and her contemporaries increasingly write within a spectrum of frustration and fury that ambitious female artists might feel towards their male (and sometimes romantic) counterparts. Madelaine Lucas’ recent novel, Thirst for Salt, tackles strikingly similar themes of older men, privilege, art, family and ambition. Which is not to say that either book is derivative, but that there is a growing number of works asking these questions: can women have a domestic life? And creative? And is it love that stands in the way of art, or is it children, or husbands, or desire?
In this novel, Frances takes a little while to get into her fury, even though when she does, it’s deeply satisfying. At first, Clems seduction of her is confident and carefree when she first goes to his house to sit for him, Frances knows from the start that the day will end with sex. Needham doesn’t write Clem like a sleaze, or even a playboy; their relationship is written as valid and reciprocal. And yet there is a frustrating familiarity in Clems’ right and privilege: the son of a two-time Archibald Prize-winning painter who was brought up with all the perks of wealth and professional connections. Clems’ art is dark and abstract, divisive but critically acclaimed: lots of floating limbs and thick, heavy paint. His success came easily, to the point that some critics accuse him of being left behind because of his father’s reputation.
Frances, on the other hand, painted landscapes that amassed a modest but devoted following among the mature, affluent women of eastern Sydney: lips and fingernails painted coral red, diamond rings like rocks sliding sideways on arthritic fingers, voices like gravel that are used to being listened to. His work is calmer than that of Clems, even if it does not lack passion.
But unlike Clem, the art of France is tempered by economic concerns and ambition, a source of tension between the two and a provocation for readers. Like her art, France’s narrative voice is frank and unadorned, an antidote to the kind of nerd vernacular often associated with the art world. Frances has been uncomfortable in this world from the start, far more comfortable in her decrepit Bald Hill cottage, with her ex-voice Rina. She refuses to bow to the expectations of the art world and the men around her, and while that potentially prevents her from receiving the kind of critical praise that Clem is receiving, it doesn’t prevent her. to find their own type of success.
In the prologue, Frances stands awkwardly in the gallery for the Clems exhibit. She looks at two men who look at the painting of the young girl in the pink dress, then look at her. They say the woman on the painting is me, she thinks. But by the end of this sweetly compelling novel, that fact is far less certain. East Frances the woman in the pink dress? Or has the artist perhaps captured something entirely different, an unintended revelation that might even surprise him?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/apr/21/girl-in-a-pink-dress-by-kylie-needham-review-a-tale-of-two-artists
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Popular Dubai attraction Bollywood Parks will close permanently on April 20 – News
- Mutua leads Kenya’s 8-man field for the Table Tennis Africa tournament
- Girl in a Pink Dress by Kylie Needham reviews the story of two artists | Books
- Earthworms are also appetizing, study reveals
- Earthquakes cause $14.7 billion in annual losses, the USGS reports
- Jokowi-Iriana is watching the cinema at Solo Paragon Mall tonight
- Lettuce, Oteil & Friends, Karl Densons Tiny Universe, The Record Company and More Announced for Block Party 2023 Lineup
- Run Infrastructure-as-Code with Least Privilege
- New study shows movement, emotion and planning are linked in the brain : Shot
- NATO chief visits war-torn kyiv for first time since invasion
- After SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali eyes Hollywood, signs with WME agency
- Hockey players describe meltdown – Billboard