Menswear House Snap Brings Augmented Reality to Prom Season





For Mens Wearhousethe theme of this year’s prom is augmented reality. The clothing retailer has partnered with Snapchat owner Snap use social media platforms augmented reality (AR) to provide shoppers with virtual try-on capabilities, according to a Wednesday, April 18, press release. We are excited to provide these young customers with in-store and online experiences to make the shopping experience easier, John Tighe, Mens Wearhouses president of bespoke brands, said in the release. Everyone deserves to look and feel their best on prom night. The partnership uses Snaps AR Mirror, which allows shoppers to virtually try on clothes and accessories before buying, while sharing images of their new look with friends, the statement said. The partnership is one of the few retail collaborations Snap has undertaken recently. It has formed virtual try-on partnerships with Nike, Prada And american eagle and work with Coca Cola on an AR-enabled vending machine. Snap has been instrumental in driving the adoption of AR commerce, having invested in AR for over a decade, with more than 250 million platform users engaging with AR daily, PYMNTS wrote. last week. Snap recently unveiled its Shopping Suite, which includes a range of fitting and sizing tools designed for retail, specifically for apparel, footwear and eyewear. Last year, Snap partnered with Amazon for a virtual try-on partnership focused on eyewear and pairing the Snaps AR Lens filter with Amazon’s extensive product inventory. The Mens Wearhouse partnership with Snap is the second digital innovation the retailer has rolled out this week. On Monday, the company launched an online concierge that helps brides and groomsmen choose their outfits for weddings. nicknamed the wedding wingerthe tool offers clothing suggestions using answers to questions provided by the soon-to-be-married couple and allows in-store staff to prepare styles for customers when they visit. By leveraging digital technology, Mens Wearhouse hopes to inspire customers and help them easily find a look they’ll love on their big day, whether they’re shopping in-store or online, Tighe said earlier this week. For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe daily Retail newsletter.

