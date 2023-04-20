Fashion
The best festival outfits and trends for 2023
With the first weekend of Coachella over and the second weekend fast approaching, our obsession with festival style isn’t just in full swing, it’s being fueled by the festival fashion looks we see on our flows. Even if you’re not heading to the desert for Coachella, one music festival doesn’t make a festival season. This spring and summer is full of art and music festivals, and we’ve got your to-do list of the nine biggest festival fashion trends of 2023.
We reached out to the brand’s founders and scoured the internet for ideas to curate our list of what the who’s who of festival-goers will be wearing. Plus, we found out what shoppers are looking for in order to really focus on the main trends of the season. You’ll see some familiar festival favorites below, including western wear, skimpy skirt sets and rhinestones galore, as well as some of spring’s biggest trends reimagined and scaled up from a festival, including including crochet and retro glam.
western barbiecore
Google Trends has spoken and the “pink cowgirl outfit” is the most searched Coachella outfit of the year. Coastal cowgirl, this trend is not. Instead, it’s all about super saturated pink, embellishments, and the kind of flashy cowboy boots you can dance and run in between scenes. To create your own pink cowgirl festival outfit, lean into the most of it all and make sure you have at least one statement piece.
Similar shop: Acne Studios Cotton canvas vest$440 and Boots Planet Cowboy Pinky Tuscadero$238 (originally $475).
Crochet Sets
One of the top 10 trending festival looks, according to Google Trends, is a crochet ensemble and we’re not surprised. After all, crochet has been huge this spring and will only continue to trend in the summer. That said, we’re thrilled simply because the hook is so versatile. You can be sultry with a loose knit midi set, or take a sportier approach with a tighter knit crop and shorts set.
Similar shop: Princess Polly Leah knit set$57
Knit dresses
Another most coveted festival look, according to Google Trends, is the mesh dress. You can opt for a beachy open knit or opt for something a little more sparkly like a rhinestone-studded micro-mail.
Similar shop: Santa Brands x REVOLVE Sydney Mini Dress$466 (originally $575)
70s glamor
While we’ve all watched the return of Y2K fashion with a vengeance, another decade has slowly gathered momentum: the ’70s. flowers, embellished sashes and crochet cut-out tops. Choose just one style or go for it three or four at a time.
Similar shop: NCE Two Sided Warp + Weft Wide Leg Jeans$98 and Streets in front of the Calista Belt$415.
cowboy boots
“Cowboy boots and Coachella go together like PB&J. The latest iteration of the Western boot recalls the continued popularity of Y2K trends. Adored by the era’s brightest stars, this must-have piece of the wardrobe can skew casual or embrace the ultra-extra festival fashion,” says Erikka Wang, co-founder of AKIRA.
Similar shop: AZALEA WANG Spice It Up Chunky Western Boot in Multi$90
Ultra ripped shorts
“Denim and crystals are trend heaven this season. The more worn the better,” says Robin Chrétien, founder of Robin’s Jeans. When shopping, Chrétien recommends looking for shorts that feature “embellishments and rips that give an authentic vintage feel.”
Similar shop: Robin’s Jeans Ripped Denim Shorts$175.
Barely There Pastels
Festival season is known for showing its skin, but this year barely there maxi dresses are softened with shades of candy pink and periwinkle. For a truly leveled look, pair the shorts, bra or bodysuit worn under your top layer.
Similar shop: Beach Riot Holly Crochet Maxi Dress$148, and Parade – Purple Haze Seamless Almost Nude Bodysuit$38.
Corset Tops
The corset trends for this year’s festival season aren’t your great-great-great-great-grandmother’s Victorian corsets. Instead of romantic satin and velvet, the 2023 festival season is all about hip club-inspired buckle and strappy corsets.
Similar shop: Current Mood Divided Attention Vegan Leather Embroidered Harness Top$58.
Ultra-low rise jeans
While many millennials are still waking up sweaty from nightmares of low-rise jeans, this year’s festival season’s super low-rise jeans have some saving style graces. They’re looser than low-rise jeans of the past, which means they’re actually comfortable to wear (we know, we were shocked too). Plus, the distressed and embroidered details are more like ’90s style than 2000.
Similar shop: 7 For All Mankind The 90s Jennifer Baggy Jeans in Baby Blue$268.
