Check Out Kate Middleton’s Burgundy Trench Dress During Birmingham Tour

This princess is not afraid to enter the trenches. Kate Middleton stepped out in a new burgundy dress during her visit to Birmingham with Prince William today and her edgy look is currently on sale for 20% off. The Princess of Wales, 41, looked amazing in a Karen Millen Trench Dress ($315, originally $394) as she joined the Prince of Wales, also 41, for a busy day of engagements in the city. The piece features coat-style notch lapels and a crisp pleated skirt with a tie waist, although the royal sash appears to be custom as it doesn’t have the same gold tips as the style shown on the brand’s site. Kate Middleton wowed royal fans in a red dress as she made her way to Birmingham, England today. Samir Hussein/WireImage The princess wore a sold out pair of Sezane pearl earrings today. Getty Images She covered her dress with an apron as she got to work in the kitchen of the Indian Steatery restaurant in Birmingham. Getty Images While the exact merlot color of Middleton’s dress is sold out, it’s still available in green, black and beige for royal fans looking to steal her style. She teamed her dress with matching suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and the same Sezane earrings she wore for the royal family’s 2022 Christmas church service, as well as a Daniela Draper citrine necklace ($1,100). This is only the second time the princess has worn a Karen Millen style, with Middleton having previously selected a sunny style yellow midi dress ($376) from the British brand in October 2022. The couple seemed to be having fun together in the kitchen. Getty Images The Princess of Wales greeted members of the public and even tried her hand at cooking during a visit to local restaurant Indian Steatery, covering her new dress with an apron. Meanwhile, Prince William, who was wearing his usual blue shirt and suit jacket, answered the phone at the restaurant in an entertaining clip shared by Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English. on Twitter. The Welsh also enjoyed a drink as the royal couple headed to an underground bar called The Rectory to meet future leaders and business owners in the creative industry. The Princess attended a reception at a bar in Birmingham today. Getty Images For more Page Six style you love… Their visit comes ahead of the busy two weeks before King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, and the question on everyone’s mind is what the Princess of Wales will wear on the big day. While many royal experts agree it’s likely she won’t wear a tiara at the historic ceremony, royal watchers could get lucky the day before the big event, when the King and Queen Camilla throw a party shimmering at Buckingham Palace. With the coronation countdown, we’ll be on the edge of our seats to capture all of Middleton’s style moments.

