Best men’s casual shirts to buy in 2023: Arket, Cos and more





I get ready: for all the gentlemen who hate the diktat of the smart-casual dress code, you’re not alone. But there is a simple solution to solve all your summer dress problems, may we introduce you to the humble casual shirt. Both relaxed and elevated, it will become your go-to sartorial savior for any occasion you have. No idea what to wear. Whether you choose to dress it up with loafers and slacks or athletic shorts and trainers, it’s inherently sharper than a t-shirt so you instantly look like you’ve put in the effort – without whether it is necessary. The best styles will have relaxed silhouettes, interesting textures, or casual design details – camp or reverence collars were watching you. In hot weather, it’s best to opt for colorful styles in lightweight fabrics like silk or linen, and, of course, that’s when the short sleeve comes into its own. LEARN MORE For the colder months, a long sleeve is a layering hero. You can wear it under a coat or a sweater or over a turtleneck or a simple t-shirt – the reality is that the styling possibilities are endless. To elevate the winter outfit, look for corduroy or denim for extra warmth. The good news is that the options are huge and growing. From Parisian cult favorite Jacquemus, who deliver a new wave of designs season after season, to street hero Cos, who you can count on for contemporary yet user-friendly styles, there’s something for everyone and every price point. We’ve taken the liberty of researching the best styles available to buy now, so you don’t have to. Keep scrolling for our top pick. LEARN MORE Jacquemus printed poplin shirt Mr Porter When the warmer months arrive, my favorite is a Jacquemus shirt. Each season, Artistic Director Simone Porte Jacquemus refreshes the aesthetic with fun and stylish graphics and colors that never fail to impress. For SS23 the inspiration was Solar, as you can see from the summery leaves, flowers and sun print – and this shirt goes right in my basket. Buy now 365 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Casablanca LArche Fleure graphic-print relaxed-fit silk shirt Selfridges Casablanca has an unrivaled selection of silk shirts coveted by fashion editors and celebrities alike – and they’re all on our wishlist. In keeping with the brand’s signature aesthetic, this short-sleeved style is adorned with a cheerful print which, this time, is a delicate network of blooming flowers. Pair it with the matching shorts to fully engage with the flowers. Buy now 715 , casablanca {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arket Oversized Short Sleeve Denim Shirt Market Canadian tuxedos are a hot topic right now – but what about when things start to heat up? Enter Arket, with this lightly washed oversized denim shirt that comes with matching shorts to complete the look. Wear with socks and your favorite leather sandals for a laid-back look around town. Buy now 69 , Market {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} LEJ daffodil print cotton-blend habotai shirt MatchesFashion LEJ’s specialty is lightweight shirts made from luxe fabrics in contemporary silhouettes, as proven by this spring-ready daffodil print design. Cut straight from a cotton and silk blend habotai, you can dress it up or down to suit the mood, especially thanks to the versatile tonal colorway. Buy now 295 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Uniqlo X JW Anderson Oversized Shirt Uniqlo You can count on Uniqlo for quality designer collaboration. This shirt is part of the ongoing partnership between Japanese street heroes and London designer JW Anderson, who still offers a capsule of fashion-forward pieces available at affordable prices. Oversized, with contrast sleeves and subtle logo embroidery, we want all three colorways on this piece. Buy now 34.90 , Uniqlo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ASOS DESIGN relaxed crochet lapel shirt with embroidered sunflower ASOS Flea-market chic, the crochet ASOS shirt looks like it was snatched from a stall in a faraway destination. From the openwork knit to the floral embroidery and lapel collar, it exudes a relaxed sunny feel – all you need now is the matching pearl necklace. Buy now 45 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Percival Blue Willow Long Sleeve Cuban Shirt Percival What’s not to love about the Percivals Willow Shirt? Featuring a relaxed Cuban collar and free-spirited willow print, you’ll easily navigate the festive season with this in your suitcase, no matter the destination. Wear it with blues and neutrals – not forgetting the all-important sunglasses, of course. Buy now 159 , Percival {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shirt Holzweiler Clip Stripe Green Mix Holzweiler Oslo-based label Holzweiler stays true to its minimal Scandi heritage with collections that are packed with stylish, easy-to-wear pieces. A classic oxford, this button-down shirt is a versatile wardrobe staple, perfect for year-round wear. Whether you wear it alone or layer it over a t-shirt, it will make an appearance season after season. Buy now 235 , Holzweiler {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shirt Samse Samse Avan JJ 14685 Samse Samse With a textured feel and boxy fit, the Samse Samses Shirt would look just as slick worn for a picnic in the park as it is on a sunny beach. Our favorite is poppy red, but if that’s not your style, there are three other colors to choose from as well. Buy now 125 , Samse Samse {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cos camp-collar seersucker shirt Because An ultra-lightweight fabric that looks great even when wrinkled, seersucker is ideal if you’re looking for something to slip on and take when the sun is shining. Best of all, the Cos design features a ’70s-inspired tie-dye that brings the spirit of summer even if the weather isn’t playing ball. Buy now 59 , Because {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nanushka Ayaan Coffee Bean Knitted Camp Shirt Nanoushka Known for its premium fabrics and contemporary silhouettes, Nanushkas’ menswear offering is both eclectic and luxurious – if given the chance, I’ll wear it head to toe everyday. Whether you’re strolling through a balmy European city or relaxing by the pool, it’ll elevate your warm-weather wardrobe to new heights. Buy now 365 , Nanoushka {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

