First AI Fashion Week in New York: “New Realm of Creation”

It’s “Project Runway” meets “Ex Machina”.

The future of fashion is artificial intelligence and trend setters are getting with the program of the first-ever AI Fashion Week in New Yorkwhich will feature works created digitally by emerging designers in the field of technology.

Designers familiar with trendy AI software like Midjourney have created entire collections of 15 to 30 looks, designed 100% virtually, which will be presented on “models” parading on a catwalk. The creatives also have “carte blanche” with the design of the production. Immersive experiences range from a traditional catwalk setting with the chaotic backstage and A-list front row to fantasy worlds featuring everything from beaches to dinosaurs.

On April 20 and 21 at Spring Studios in Soho, the same location as New York Fashion Week, a number of collections will be shown on screens at the venue, which is open to the public on Friday.

The vote will be will take place online from Thursday while judges including legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath will help select a winner, announced in May.

But their designs won’t just exist virtually: With backing from the fashion/tech incubator in partnership with Revolve Group, the winner’s physical garments will be available for purchase IRL at the forward-thinking e-commerce giant, Revolve.

Cyril Foiret, founder of creative studio AI Maison Meta which produces AIFW, told The Post that more than 400 people from around the world, as far away as Israel and several local designers here in New York, entered the competition.

A design by competitor FAISH.







Design by Anna Klyueva.

Although overwhelmingly female, Foiret said the most surprising statistic about the tech-savvy attendees, all of whom are familiar with cutting-edge AI software, is the wide age range of “18 to 65.”

Fran, a 57-year-old civil rights lawyer in New York, is participating after teaching herself how to use AI art generators when they became available last summer in her spare time. Now she is a follower of Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and Night Cafe and has has amassed nearly 9,000 followers on Instagram where she has been sharing her creations for eight months.

Although she never plans to quit her job as a lawyer, AI has become a fun and “easy” hobby for Fran, who asked to use a pseudonym and not disclose her name for reasons professionals.







Artwork by Max Black.

“I got into it just because it seemed like a great creative outlet,” she told The Post. “I really didn’t think of it as anything other than experimenting with new technologies and using them as a creative outlet.”

The digital designer, who discovered AIFW through a group of fashion designers, art directors and AI artists on Instagram, said she knows it’s atypical for a Gen Xer, especially one with little free time as a civil defense attorney for parents of disabled children. to get involved in a new technology that seems complex to outsiders.

“It’s a bit unusual because I’m older than most people who would be in space right now,” she said.







While she recognizes that AI poses serious risks and shouldn't replace human creativity, Fran thinks it's also an incredible tool.







Created by Janet Qiu.

But it was a natural progression for Fran, who was a photographer for several years, shooting NYFW and other editorials, before quitting in 2016 to focus on her law practice.

“As a former photographer, I was very interested in exploring the power of AI to create photorealistic and inspiring images,” she explained. “I’m into fashion photography, but I’m a sweatpants person.”

Such an AI generated image with hundreds of likes on it @ai_fashion_photos a page woman in bathtub with flowers started from an actual photo that Fran took. Sometimes her process involves using her own images to design much more “elaborate” editorials, mixing images or changing specific details, while other times she works with Midjourney’s text prompt software. to generate a scene from scratch.







"AI is already having an impact on the world and, as always with new technologies, we will see a huge impact in the world," said Cyril Foiret, founder of AI creation studio Maison Meta which produces AIFW. . "We don't believe this will end some jobs per se, but will provide new opportunities and introduce new tools for creatives and businesses." Pictured: a drawing by Jose Sobral.

While she acknowledges that AI poses serious risks and shouldn’t replace human creativity, a much-discussed topic lately with the growing popularity of ChatGPT and fears of an impending dystopia, Fran thinks it’s also an amazing tool.

“AI is already having an impact on the world and, as always with new technologies, we will see a huge impact in the world,” said Foiret. “We don’t believe this will end some jobs per se, but will provide new opportunities and introduce new tools for creatives and businesses.”

Additionally, Fran said that imagining fashion editorials “that would be extremely challenging and difficult to create” is much more efficient with AI.

“Generating AI art is obviously much faster than coordinating a fashion shoot, filming and post-production,” she said.







Fran, a former fashion photographer, said, "It's obviously a lot faster to generate AI art than coordinating a fashion shoot, shooting and post-production."

"As an ex-photographer, I was very interested in exploring the power of AI to create photorealistic and inspiring images," Fran explained. "I'm into fashion photography, but I'm a sweatpants person."

Foiret said that’s exactly the inspiration behind AI Fashion Week: to give a platform to creatives who have access to technology, but maybe not the millions of dollars needed to create collections. complete.

“We are so happy to have created this strong AI-powered fashion community, and this is just the beginning,” he said. “We really want to give everyone who uses these tools the opportunity to become perhaps future great fashion designers.”