A student community project serving a men’s shelter | Education
Three students from Taos International School were at the Taos Mens Shelter on Wednesday April 12 to distribute backpacks as part of their International Baccalaureate community project.
Brent Padilla, 14; Kobe Lee Archuleta, 13; and Antonio Aguilar, 14, stood outside the Taos Mens Shelter on a sunny afternoon, a bin of colorful backpacks nearby. Vagabonds came to choose from the pile of backpacks, each of which was filled with a snack bag, a hat, a pair of socks, a pair of gloves and a letter written by the three students stating the purpose of their project and their perspective on homelessness.
Students at Taos International School are required to complete a community project in preparation for the International Baccalaureate, often referred to as the ‘IB’. Students begin to think about their project from the fifth year, but according to Nadine Vigil, the director of Taos International, the subjects chosen by the students evolve over the years. As their topic solidifies, students choose a teacher to be their mentor on the project. These three boys chose Mary Lou Chavez as their own.
They did really well, Chavez said. At first they were very shy; they didn’t know exactly how to start. I got them together and they started researching, and they researched the Taos Mens Shelter and the people who help them, not just the resources.
To raise money for backpacks and supplies, Padilla, Archuleta, and Aguilar held a fundraiser for fellow students by selling candy apples.
I’ve seen these kids since they were in kindergarten, Chavez said, and they’ve grown into good IB citizens. I think we were going to send good IB students into the community.
Students conduct community research on their subject, even abroad. As an international school, educators and administrators make it a priority to transform students into global citizens.
We want the children to also do research in other countries, how do they deal with their homelessness? said Vigil. And then they bring it back to our community here, so they’ve learned a lot from the different countries that they’ve studied, and our main goal is for our children to become citizens of the world, where they go further from Taos.
For Vigil, being a global citizen is important because it encourages students to be more aware of the world they live in, and they will further be able to take what they have observed in their community projects and compare and contrast that with examples. international.
They are the future, Chavez said. These guys can go out there and help with big projects like this and not only continue for eighth grade, but they can go on to make a difference in people’s lives.
Eighth grade students from Taos International School will present their community projects to an audience of friends, family and educators on May 11.
