Azucar! Dress worn by the Queen of Salsa donated to the Cuban Heritage Collection

The exquisite black beaded silk dress joins a medley of other treasured items that make up the Celia Cruz collection of University Libraries.







She was called the queen of salsa.

Others called him Celia from Cuba.

The exuberant cry “Azucar!” was his trademark.

Celia Cruz, the singer of Cuban origin, whose joy of living and her prodigious voice made her one of the most popular artists of the 20th century, passing away in 2003 but her legacy lives on.

“Celia was Cuba out of Cuba,” said Omer Pardillo, her former publicist and manager. “Every time you’ve seen Celia Cruz on a stage somewhere in the world, you’ve seen Cuba. You didn’t have to go to Cuba because she was Cuba. She embraced everything Cubans were. and are.

Besides her voice, Cruz was known for her gorgeous outfits, platform shoes, and colorful wigs. She was very proud of her appearance, he said.

Last month, Pardillo donated one of her signature dresses to the University of Miami Libraries Cuban Heritage Collection. Cruz has worn the long-sleeved, black, silk, beaded dress on several occasions, including at a music festival in London in 1999. Pardillo has donated several other dresses to museums around the world, including the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

“We are honored to receive this significant gift, an item of material culture that embodies the visual legacy of Celia’s iconic musical career,” said Amanda Moreno, Acting President of Esperanza Bravo de Varona and Director of the Collection of the Cuban heritage. “This example of fashion history will be made available to our students and the local community, so that they can study and appreciate the style of the artist, in addition to the additional material we have linked to professional achievements of Celia.”

The dress joins a mix of objects that make up the Celia Cruz Collection. These include one of her famous shoes, a fan, videos and photos, including some taken at the University of Miami’s launch ceremony in 1999, when she received an honorary doctorate. The collection also includes dozens of books about his life and legacy.

The acclaimed singer will be honored next year as the first Afro-Latin woman to appear on a US 25-cent coin as part of the US Mint Initiative American Women Quarters program, which portrays prominent women throughout history.

While visiting the Cuban Heritage Collection, Pardillo spent part of the day being interviewed on camera in the gallery of the Roberto C. Goizueta Pavilion for an upcoming Univision series titled “Univisionarios,” which will highlight life and Cruz’s legacy. The shows will air in July, which will mark the 20th anniversary of its death.

Pardillo worked with Cruz for 11 years and she often called him her son. “I felt so honored every time she said that,” Pardillo admitted.

As executor of her estate, Pardillo inherited all of the singer’s archives, including her contracts, newspaper clippings, letters and concert schedules, as well as thousands of her dresses, shoes and wigs.

He decided to donate the dress to the Cuban Heritage Collection as a promise he made to the late director and president, Esperanza Bravo de Varona.

“A long time ago, when Esperanza de Varona was alive, we had a conversation and I knew that the CHC collects paper documents and they don’t accept a lot of clothes,” he said. “But she said if it’s from Celia, we’ll accept it.”

Pardillo said he knew the dress was now in a very special home because "this place preserves everything that is important to Cuban exiles. It will also be part of Cuban history for generations to come.






