Fashion
Azucar! Dress worn by the Queen of Salsa donated to the Cuban Heritage Collection
The exquisite black beaded silk dress joins a medley of other treasured items that make up the Celia Cruz collection of University Libraries.
She was called the queen of salsa.
Others called him Celia from Cuba.
The exuberant cry “Azucar!” was his trademark.
Celia Cruz, the singer of Cuban origin, whose joy of living and her prodigious voice made her one of the most popular artists of the 20th century, passing away in 2003 but her legacy lives on.
“Celia was Cuba out of Cuba,” said Omer Pardillo, her former publicist and manager. “Every time you’ve seen Celia Cruz on a stage somewhere in the world, you’ve seen Cuba. You didn’t have to go to Cuba because she was Cuba. She embraced everything Cubans were. and are.
Besides her voice, Cruz was known for her gorgeous outfits, platform shoes, and colorful wigs. She was very proud of her appearance, he said.
Last month, Pardillo donated one of her signature dresses to the University of Miami Libraries Cuban Heritage Collection. Cruz has worn the long-sleeved, black, silk, beaded dress on several occasions, including at a music festival in London in 1999. Pardillo has donated several other dresses to museums around the world, including the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
“We are honored to receive this significant gift, an item of material culture that embodies the visual legacy of Celia’s iconic musical career,” said Amanda Moreno, Acting President of Esperanza Bravo de Varona and Director of the Collection of the Cuban heritage. “This example of fashion history will be made available to our students and the local community, so that they can study and appreciate the style of the artist, in addition to the additional material we have linked to professional achievements of Celia.”
The dress joins a mix of objects that make up the Celia Cruz Collection. These include one of her famous shoes, a fan, videos and photos, including some taken at the University of Miami’s launch ceremony in 1999, when she received an honorary doctorate. The collection also includes dozens of books about his life and legacy.
The acclaimed singer will be honored next year as the first Afro-Latin woman to appear on a US 25-cent coin as part of the US Mint Initiative American Women Quarters program, which portrays prominent women throughout history.
While visiting the Cuban Heritage Collection, Pardillo spent part of the day being interviewed on camera in the gallery of the Roberto C. Goizueta Pavilion for an upcoming Univision series titled “Univisionarios,” which will highlight life and Cruz’s legacy. The shows will air in July, which will mark the 20th anniversary of its death.
Pardillo worked with Cruz for 11 years and she often called him her son. “I felt so honored every time she said that,” Pardillo admitted.
As executor of her estate, Pardillo inherited all of the singer’s archives, including her contracts, newspaper clippings, letters and concert schedules, as well as thousands of her dresses, shoes and wigs.
He decided to donate the dress to the Cuban Heritage Collection as a promise he made to the late director and president, Esperanza Bravo de Varona.
“A long time ago, when Esperanza de Varona was alive, we had a conversation and I knew that the CHC collects paper documents and they don’t accept a lot of clothes,” he said. “But she said if it’s from Celia, we’ll accept it.”
Pardillo said he knew the dress was now in a very special home because “this place preserves everything that is important to Cuban exiles. It will also be part of Cuban history for generations to come.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.miami.edu/stories/2023/04/azucar-dress-worn-by-queen-of-salsa-donated-to-cuban-heritage-collection.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IHC orders government not to ‘harass’ Imran Khan during Eid holiday
- 12 cricket bookies taken into custody
- Azucar! Dress worn by the Queen of Salsa donated to the Cuban Heritage Collection
- Big B, SRK and Aamir join other Bollywood celebrities in mourning the death of Pam Chopra
- Alphabet merges AI-focused group DeepMind with Google Brain
- Appeals court temporarily blocks subpoena
- When will interest rates go down? | british news
- Charlamagne Tha God and Desus Nice will host the daily show
- NDSU Men Own Nations No. 2 Shot Put Squad
- A student community project serving a men’s shelter | Education
- Tesla and AT&T help bring Wall Street down
- NAB 2023: Magnifi Integrates ChatGPT to Automate Highlights | News