San Frissco introduces a new line of men’s casual sneakers to rock the coming season









YEARS |

Update: April 20, 2023 2:55 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsView): San Frissco, the leading local men’s footwear brand, is set to launch its new line of men’s casual sneakers in the coming season. The collection will include a variety of designs, colors and patterns, catering to the different fashion needs of today’s quintessential modern men.

The new collection will be available in three classic colours: white, gray and navy, giving customers a wide range of options to choose from. The shoes will be available from May 1, 2023 on all major e-commerce portals including Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and the brand’s official website – www.sanfrissco.com.

The prices of the shoes are between Rs 1695 and Rs 2495, which makes them affordable and accessible to everyone. The brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship is reflected in the premium materials used to craft each shoe, ensuring durability and lasting comfort. Speaking about the new line, Kuldeep Singh, Founder and CEO of San Frissco, said, “We are delighted to launch our new line of men’s casual shoes, designed to meet the fashion needs of the modern man. Our team have worked tirelessly to create designs that are both stylish and functional, ensuring our customers get the best value for money.” He further added, “We are confident that our new range of men’s casual shoes will be a success with our customers and we can’t wait to see them rock the coming season with our new range of casual footwear.”

The new collection is a perfect addition to any wardrobe, offering versatility and style in equal measure. Whether it’s a casual outing or a formal event, San Frissco’s new line of footwear is sure to turn heads.

So mark your calendars for May 1, 2023 and get ready to step out in style with San Frissco’s new line of men’s casual shoes.

For more information, please visit www.sanfrissco.com.

This story was provided by NewsSee. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsSee)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/san-frissco-introduces-a-new-range-of-mens-casual-sneakers-to-rock-the-upcoming-season20230420145509 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos