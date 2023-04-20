NEIMAN MARCUS AND BRUNELLO CUCINELLI CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE ICON EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION





Neiman Marcus launched the exclusive Brunello CucinelliIcon collection offering 50 styles across all categories, including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes. The unique collection pays homage to the long-standing partnership between the luxury retailer and the brand’s Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Brunello Cucinelli, who was recently awarded the Neiman Marcus Award for Outstanding Service in the field of fashion. “The Neiman Marcus Awards program came to life for our customers after a successful inauguration with the winners, industry notables and top brand partners in Paris,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of NMG. “Clients who appreciate the work of Brunello Cucinelli have been invited to witness firsthand the unique expression of his brand. In turn, Brunello Cucinelli had privileged access to our merchandising and marketing magic to amplify his business with the American luxury customer. Creating impactful connections between trusted brands and our customers is the hallmark of our reimagined rewards platform. » The Icon collection is designed by Cucinelli in collaboration with his daughters Carolina and Camilla. It is made up of timeless yet modern styles that exemplify traditional Italian craftsmanship. Each piece demonstrates the versatile yet elevated spirit of Brunello Cucinelli, with soft neutral colors, lightweight natural fabrics and intricate textures created by open weave knits and embroidery. Neiman customers collect Brunello Cucinelli’s designs as if they were works of art, a testament to his brand’s superior design, quality, craftsmanship and appeal. For the first time in the history of this partnership, every style in the collection is labeled “Exclusively Designed for Neiman Marcus,” and select pieces are uniquely numbered to celebrate collector-focused customers. The collection has already seen high demand, with some customers buying every piece in the assortment. To celebrate the launch of the exclusive collection, Brunello made a special visit to Dallas, hosting top clients and friends for a private dinner at the historic Hall of State in Fair Park. To amp up the city’s excitement for his arrival, a billboard near the retailer’s NorthPark store greeted Brunello with a picture of him with his award. Guests were treated to an intimate evening with the Italian designer and humanitarian as he inspired them with his philosophical beliefs and celebrated his 20-year relationship with Neiman Marcus. Attendees enjoyed music from the Dallas String Quartet and a three-course Italian meal. The event ended with fireworks and a second musical performance. Notable attendees included Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin, renowned makeup artist Kira Nasrat, and Zoom COO Aparna Bawa. While in Dallas, Brunello spent time visiting the Neiman Marcus NorthPark store to learn more about the exclusive collection and mingle with associates who serve some of the retailer’s top Cucinelli customers. “It was a great joy for me to enjoy this wonderful evening with my esteemed friends from Neiman Marcus, in such a beautiful and special setting as the Dallas Hall of State,” said Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Director of creation. by Brunello Cucinelli. “Right here, in the great state of Texas, in this country so close to that “state of nature” that the great Rousseau loved so much, and yet at the same time so comfortable and welcoming, I felt as at home as at home. . beloved little hamlet of Solomeo. Indeed, the sympathetic Texan people, whose affection I fully felt, reminded me of the region of Umbria where I come from, by its industry and its close ties with the land and its roots. It is a land that can be very generous, shaped by the skillful work of man and full of genuine, frank and generous people in turn. They say everything is bigger in Texas, and I can confirm that the spirit, kindness and generosity with which I was greeted is truly enormous. Cucinelli will unveil a second exclusive collection for customers in the fall inspired by Hollywoodglamour. As additional recipients of this year’s awards, Jonathan Anderson for LOEWE and Amina Muaddi will each develop exclusive activations during the fall/holiday period. Neiman Marcus invites customers to shop the Icon collection online and at select stores including Dallas NorthPark, Houston Galleria, Northbrook, Beverly Hills, Fashion Island, San Francisco, San Diego, Michigan Avenue, Tysons Galleria and Scottsdale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mr-mag.com/neiman-marcus-and-brunello-cucinelli-celebrate-debut-of-exclusive-icon-collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos